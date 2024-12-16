Where to dine in or get takeout over the holidays in the DC area

The holiday season is in full swing, and D.C.-area restaurants are serving up festive specials to keep the celebrations merry and bright.

From cozy winter menus and holiday-themed cocktails to lavish New Year’s Eve tasting menus, the region’s dining scene offers something for everyone.

Many restaurants are also embracing the spirit of the season with takeout packages, perfect for those who prefer celebrating from the comfort of home. Here’s a roundup of the top holiday and New Year’s Eve specials to help you savor the season in style.

Takeout specials for the holidays, New Year’s Eve from DC-area restaurants

Chef Matt Baker, of Gravitas, Baker’s Daughter and other local eateries, is offering several a la carte options on CMB at Home. Available for the holidays, these specials include whole roasted dorade fish, beef brisket, a herb-crusted rack of lamb and a whole roasted free-range chicken.

Also included are sides like pommes puree, crispy potato latkes, and creamy mac and cheese, as well as desserts like apple pie, a dessert log and peppermint bark. There is also the option for a “Hanukkah Dinner” special that costs $195, which can serve between two to four people.

Celebrate the holidays at home with takeout from Cranes. Available through Jan. 1, their curated menu includes a two-pound braised veal shank for four, which is priced at $225, or a crispy roasted suckling pig for two priced at $150. Both offerings include several sides to accompany the main dish. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance.

Unconventional Diner is crafting a three-course, take-home, holiday menu with a beef wellington included. The cost is $78 per person with pickup from Dec. 22-31, excluding Christmas Day.

Moon Rabbit is serving Bo Luc Lac-spiced prime rib dinner for two at $195. The specials comes with the option to add on specials like coconut milk bread with tamarind caramel butter. Pickup is on Dec. 23.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Le Diplomate is keeping the holiday spirit alive with an all-day menu and holiday specials. For those who’d prefer to dine from home, the restaurant is selling Bûche De Noëls through Dec. 20. This year’s flavors are “Buche Tout Chocolat” — chocolate genoise, milk chocolate cremeux, dark chocolate mousse, with a Rocher glaze (diced almond & milk chocolate crunchy glaze) and “Frozen Buche Mango-Raspberry” — coconut dacquoise and mango or raspberry sorbets. Both treats cost $50 with pickup Dec. 23-25.

For pickup on Dec. 30 and 31, Love, Makoto is selling a sushi box for two for the holiday season. This sushi box features two pieces each of premium nigiri, including o-toro with caviar, chu-toro, tuna, salmon, kampachi, kinmedai (golden eye snapper), shima-aji (striped jack), scallop, uni and more. The cost is $175 with orders that must be placed by Dec. 23.

Feast of the Seven Fishes and other DC-area dine-in restaurant specials

Head to Blagden Alley where Cantonese restaurant Tiger Fork is serving up some of the best Chinese food in the city. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant plans on offering its regular a la carte menu along with some special holiday-only creations from Chef Simon Lam. These specials are only available for dine-in on Dec. 24.

For cozy vibes, consider Tabard Inn, one of the oldest restaurants in the District. On Dec. 24, the restaurant will offer a three-course dinner for $92 per person and $45 per child.

Celebrate Christmas Eve at the newly-opened Cordelia Fishbar from Clyde’s Restaurant Group, with raw bar specials and platters offered like “The Gilded Sea,” featuring oysters, colossal shrimp, chilled lobster and jumbo lump crab dijonnaise.

Carmine’s in Penn Quarter is hosting a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” on Dec. 24. The dine-in only special menu will include a seven-course dinner that can serve between six to eight guests. The Italian-American restaurant’s feast is priced at $375 with menu items like fried calamari, pasta with clam sauce and salmon oreganata.

Another local restaurant hosting their own “Feast of the Seven Fishes” is Iron Gate. This three-course, family-style meal is priced at $125 per person with a $75 optional wine pairing and a $175 deluxe wine pairing. This meal is only available on Dec. 24. For New Year’s Eve, Iron Gate is also offering a $150 per person meal with four courses and a glass of bubbles to toast the occasion. This experience can be complemented by a wine pairing for $75, or a deluxe wine pairing for $175.

For more fishy feasts to consider, Chef Amy Brandwein’s Centrolina is hosting a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” on Dec. 24 with a four-course, family-style meal priced at $160 per person.

Finally, for those who can’t get enough of seafood, L’Ardente is hosting their own “Feast of the Seven Fishes” during dinner service from Dec. 17-24. The menu costs $250 and is priced for two with offerings like salmon cannelloni, Alaskan king crab, hamachi crudo, scallop “gnocchi” and red snapper “in crosta.”

Ring in the New Year with dine-in restaurant specials

The José Andrés Group has tons to look forward to this year.

China Chilcano, which specializes in Peruvian Criollo, Chinese Chifa and Japanese Nikkei cuisines, is offering a five-course tasting menu and dessert in addition for $95 per person. For dishes like grilled lamb chops, seared halloumi and more, head to Zaytinya for their $95-per-person five-course meal. At The Bazaar, there is a five-course tasting menu that costs $275 per person. And don’t miss Oyamel for a five-course tasting menu offered at $55 per person with the option to add fresh black winter truffles to a dish for $15.

Andrés’ Spanish restaurant, Jaleo, is hosting a New Year’s Eve gala that costs $165 per person, with an optional $75 per person wine pairing and an endless tapas menu for $130 per person. Head Chef John White told WTOP that there will be a live DJ, and the restaurant will also host a traditional celebration of the “12 lucky grapes,” which involves eating 12 grapes at midnight to celebrate the New Year.

Celebrate the New Year with Southern charm at Mallard. This restaurant is offering a four-course dinner, plus a glass of bubbles. The dinner on Dec. 31 costs $125 per person with an optional $40 for beer pairings and $60 for wine pairings.

Watch the ball drop with a champagne toast and live DJ at Balos. With Greek dishes featured, this restaurant experience is expected to be lively all night long until the clock strikes midnight.

For an experience to remember, head to Ilili for their evening of celebration, themed “one thousand and one nights.” The restaurant at The Wharf is serving a limited a la carte menu from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., but it’s the second seating that starts at 9 p.m. that will include a prix fixe menu and live entertainment, like belly dancers, a DJ, a saxophonist and party favors, plus a midnight champagne toast. This experience costs $250 per person.

If searching for options in Alexandria, Virginia, The Majestic in Old Town has a four-course tasting menu priced at $49 per person on New Year’s Eve.

French restaurant Josephine plans to ring in the New Year in style with a three-course meal priced at $120 per person.

For brunch on New Year’s Day, head to Palette 22 in Union Market for a $32.22 bottomless brunch and a $38.22 bottomless dinner. The Palette 22 location at the Shirlington neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, is serving the same deal.

