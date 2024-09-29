Where to watch the 2024 vice presidential debate in DC

If you're interested in watching the first and only scheduled vice presidential debate in the nation's capital with a discounted beverage in hand, WTOP has rounded up several watch parties worth considering.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance are set to battle it out on live television on Tuesday, Oct. 1. If you’re interested in watching the first and only scheduled vice presidential debate — with a discounted beverage in hand — WTOP has rounded up several D.C. watch parties worth considering.

Each of these D.C. bars and restaurants are expected to feature specials or themed menus. Be sure to make a reservation while you still can, though, as bar seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

Johnny Pistolas

First up, if you’re interested in a live public viewing with fellow political enthusiasts, head to Johnny Pistolas. The Adams Morgan Mexican restaurant is hosting a watch party of the vice presidential potentials on a more than 150-inch projection screen. All night, expect $10 drink specials like the “Bipartisan Breeze,” the “Filibuster Buzz” or the “Swing State sangria.”

Shaw’s Tavern

On all TV’s across both floors and the covered patio, Shaw’s Tavern plans on streaming the debate. Expect a special debate menu as well. Reservations are required for tables. If you’re in search of an election night watch party on Nov. 5, the bar also plans on hosting a lively party with an open bar and a dinner buffet, priced at $99 per person.

Political Pattie’s

The recently opened “all-partisan bar,” Political Pattie’s, plans to showcase the debate across 11 televisions throughout the three levels, while offering drink specials between $8 and $12, which includes the craft cocktail selection, plus a curated food menu from El Rey. While the bar has recently undergone public scrutiny since it opened about a week ago on U Street, co-owner Sydney Bradford told WTOP that her hope for the bar is for it to offer a “chill” vibe, saying, “We hope that folks can feel not only safe in [here], but just come in and have a good time.”

Madhatter

Longtime Dupont Circle establishment, Madhatter, is offering $5 red, white and blue Jell-O shots on Oct. 1, plus half-priced bottles of wine and $8 burgers for during the debate. The watch party is also expected to include debate bingo with prizes for bingo winners.

DC9 Nightclub

Before the debate, the DC9 Nightclub is hosting a political trivia and will livestream the event once it begins at 9 p.m.

Other watch parties to expect can be found at everyone’s favorite transit-themed bar, metrobar DC, NoMa’s outdoor beer garden, Wunder Garten, and every location of Busboys and Poets.

