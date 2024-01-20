Yum! Cold weather extends DC Restaurant Week for 1 more week

The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington's D.C. Restaurant Week will be extended one more week because of the winter weather affecting the region.

The winter event — originally scheduled to end Sunday — will now run until Jan. 28. The biannual event features over 140 D.C.-area restaurants and bars offering specially-priced meals with multiple courses to those who have big appetites.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW), which organizes Restaurant Week, said all the deals offered before from participating establishments will remain the same.

Some deals include $25 or $35 brunch and lunch specials at restaurants such as CHIKO in Capitol Hill and Dupont Circle, Ethiopic Restaurant on H Street, Kaliwa at The Wharf, Pupatella in Dupont Circle and Sticky Fingers Diner in H Street.

RAMW said there are also dinner deals for $40, $55 or $65 at several locations including at Lost Society on 14th Street, Shaw and U Street; Malaysian restaurant Makan in Columbia Heights; Opaline Bar and Brasserie in City Center D.C. and Logan Circle; The Monocle on Capitol Hill and Via Ghibellina in Ivy City.

“The decision to extend Winter Restaurant Week is reflective of our commitment to the well-being and enjoyment of our restaurant community and its consumers,” RAMW President and CEO Shawn Townsend said. “This extension is an opportunity for more people to safely enjoy what our local restaurants have to offer, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of our industry.”

Check out the complete list of restaurants taking part in the D.C. Restaurant Week on the RAMW website.

There are also restaurant weeks in Alexandria and Falls Church, Virginia, going through Jan. 28.

WTOP’s Michelle Goldchain contributed to this story.

