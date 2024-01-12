Food trends to expect in 2024, according to local industry insiders

WTOP reached out to several insiders in the food and beverage industry to find out what trends are on the minds of experts from this past year and in 2024.

David Fritsche (left) and Silvan Kraemer (right), co-owners of Stable in D.C. (Courtesy Stable) David Fritsche (left) and Silvan Kraemer (right), co-owners of Stable in D.C. (Courtesy Stable) The Grimace Shake. Mocktails. Girl Dinner Water recipes . These and other topics topped the list of some of 2023’s most talked about food trends, online and in person.

WTOP reached out to several insiders in the food and beverage industry, including restaurateurs, chefs and beverage directors to find out what trends are on the minds of experts from this past year — and most importantly, what should be expected in 2024.

From the rise and fall of maximalism to the mainstay that is the mocktail, find out what you should know below.

First, what were some of the most notable trends of 2023, locally and nationally?

2023 was the year of maximalism, according to Hank Bowers, the beverage director for hospitality brand Versus, which includes local bars like Ciel Social Club, Casta’s Rum Bar, Morris American Bar, Treehouse and Heist. He said that using several techniques at once plus over-the-top garnishes for cocktails became commonplace. One example of this is the Parmesan cheese espresso martini, which was a trend on TikTok.

The co-owners of Swiss restaurant Stable saw this past year as marking a departure from “fusion” and moving instead toward “cultural authenticity.”

Silvan Kraemer, general manager and co-owner, and David Fritsche, chef and co-owner, told WTOP, “I think fusion cuisine has its time and place and it makes for incredibly interesting dishes, but we noted that diners were looking for a more traditional experience.”

The rise of mocktails, or nonalcoholic drinks, is top of mind for Jared Serr, executive chef at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, which is located in Henrico County, just outside of Richmond, Virginia. He anticipates the popularity of these spirit-free drinks to continue in 2024.

The trend that Smithsonian National Museum of American History executive chef Kyre Rochon noticed in 2023 was that there have been more efforts to focus on sustainability.

According to him, buying local and reducing food waste is becoming more commonplace, as demonstrated at the museum he works in. At the NMAH, he said the museum often purchases produce locally and utilizes items that normally would be discarded for compost and instead turns them into dishes.

Luis Montesinos, executive chef at The Crossvines in Poolesville, Maryland, also predicts sustainability will become more popular in the coming year, especially in terms of supporting local farmers and reducing environmental impact.

If there was one ingredient that seemed to pick up the most steam, it was the humble and versatile egg.

Even though egg prices have reached record-high levels, Ramin Coles, executive chef at the Sweet Home Café inside the National Museum of African American History and Culture, said he noticed that the rise of Japanese sandos and other fancy egg sandwiches have gained more popularity.

“It’s fascinating to see the versatility of the egg base, whether it’s used simply with sausage or bacon or elevated with additions like avocado toast,” Coles said.

Another ingredient that Ben Willis-Becker, executive chef at Roof Terrace Restaurant in the Kennedy Center, said many chefs are now finding the star of their dishes is vegetables. He said meat-free dishes are becoming more prevalent, while vegetables are being cut and cooked in “a similar[ly] delicious manner,” due to environmental, economic and health concerns.

And what trends should the public anticipate for 2024?

With food costs rising, Stable’s Kraemer and Fritsche said they believe menus are likely to become less varied. “With this emergence of restaurants focusing on one dish or one style of dish, it’s a bit easier to predict pricing for supplies,” they said.

For Rochon, he believes there will be more of an emphasis this coming year on plant-forward menus. At the NMAH, he said, “Our goal is to show people that there is more to plants then just a side dish.”

If there’s one trend that Willis-Becker anticipates, it’s the continued popularity of fermented foods. He said that this past year already saw a rise in experimental fermenting, with products like kombucha, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and many others booming.

Serr expects guests will be more focused on “the experience” and “quality over quantity.” With this, he said, normally large events like weddings are likely to become more intimate in order to offer high-priced cocktail hours and stations, such as raw bars. He also said he sees more guests investing in more inclusive menus that accommodate those with dietary restrictions.

Immersive and interactive dining experiences, such as eating in pitch-black rooms, will become a bigger draw for diners this year, according to Anthony Jones, executive chef at Dirty Habit. He told WTOP that it’s about restaurants becoming destinations, not just good places for eating.

JR Rena, beverage director at Dirty Habit, foresees the fusion of technology and food as becoming the next big thing. While he said it’s “gimmicky,” he thinks things like 3D printers could take off in 2024.

Bowers believes that maximalism, while it had its moment, is out the door. This year, it’s all about minimalism and an ode to classics like dirty martinis, negronis and old fashioneds. While spirit-forward cocktails will take a “bigger turn,” low-APV beers and mocktails are still likely to be a mainstay.

