2024 James Beard semifinalists include DC restaurants, bars, chefs

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

January 27, 2024, 4:18 AM

The James Beard Foundation announced that a number of D.C. restaurants, bars and chefs are among the semifinalists in a number of categories for its 2024 awards.

Finalists will be announced on April 3, and the winners will be celebrated on June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.

Here are the D.C. chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs that were selected as this year’s finalists for the James Beard Awards:

Best Chef

  • Angel Barreto — Anju
  • Amy Brandwein — Centrolina
  • Esther Lee — Obelisk
  • Keem Hughley — Bronze
  • Kevin Tien — Moon Rabbit
  • Yuan Tang — Rooster & Owl

Emerging Chef

  • Masako Morishita — Perry’s

Outstanding Bakery:

  • Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

Outstanding Chef:

  • Michael Rafidi — Albi

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Fiola

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

  • Susan Bae — Moon Rabbit

Outstanding Restaurateur:

  • Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others)
  • Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others)

Outstanding Restaurant:

  • Pineapple & Pearls

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

  • Tail Up Goat

