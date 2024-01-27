2024 James Beard semifinalists include DC restaurants, bars, chefs

The James Beard Foundation announced that a number of D.C. restaurants, bars and chefs are among the semifinalists in a number of categories for its 2024 awards.
Finalists will be announced on April 3, and the winners will be celebrated on June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.
Here are the D.C. chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs that were selected as this year’s finalists for the James Beard Awards:
Best Chef
- Angel Barreto — Anju
- Amy Brandwein — Centrolina
- Esther Lee — Obelisk
- Keem Hughley — Bronze
- Kevin Tien — Moon Rabbit
- Yuan Tang — Rooster & Owl
Emerging Chef
- Masako Morishita — Perry’s
Outstanding Bakery:
- Pluma by Bluebird Bakery
Outstanding Chef:
- Michael Rafidi — Albi
Outstanding Hospitality
- Fiola
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:
- Susan Bae — Moon Rabbit
Outstanding Restaurateur:
- Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others)
- Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others)
Outstanding Restaurant:
- Pineapple & Pearls
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- Tail Up Goat
