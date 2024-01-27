2024 James Beard semifinalists include DC restaurants, bars, chefs

The James Beard Foundation announced that a number of D.C. restaurants, bars and chefs are among the semifinalists in a number of categories for its 2024 awards.

Finalists will be announced on April 3, and the winners will be celebrated on June 5 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.

Here are the D.C. chefs, restaurants and restaurateurs that were selected as this year’s finalists for the James Beard Awards:

Best Chef

Angel Barreto — Anju

Amy Brandwein — Centrolina

Esther Lee — Obelisk

Keem Hughley — Bronze

Kevin Tien — Moon Rabbit

Yuan Tang — Rooster & Owl

Emerging Chef

Masako Morishita — Perry’s

Outstanding Bakery:

Pluma by Bluebird Bakery

Outstanding Chef:

Michael Rafidi — Albi

Outstanding Hospitality

Fiola

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker:

Susan Bae — Moon Rabbit

Outstanding Restaurateur:

Ashok Bajaj, Knightsbridge Restaurant Group (Rasika, Annabelle, Sababa, and others)

Hollis Wells Silverman, Eastern Point Collective (The Duck & The Peach, La Collina, The Wells, and others)

Outstanding Restaurant:

Pineapple & Pearls

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

Tail Up Goat

