Whip up a unique, delicious Thanksgiving stuffing with Chef Mike Freeman of Le Clou

For home cooks who want to make a statement at this year's Thanksgiving dinner table, Chef Mike Freeman has the dish for you.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

For home cooks who want to make a statement at this year’s Thanksgiving dinner table, executive Chef Mike Freeman has the dish for you. Chef Freeman of Le Clou at The Morrow Hotel in D.C. shared the recipe with WTOP for one of Thanksgiving’s most famous dishes: stuffing … but with a twist.

Chef Freeman’s stuffing recipe, approachable for home cooks of all levels, has an earthiness from the mushrooms, a nuttiness from the chestnuts, herbaceous notes from the sage and thyme, a texture with a custardy center and a toasty exterior, and a pop of tang and fruitiness from the pomegranate seeds.

He told WTOP, “I think a lot of people get worried about” whether stuffing should be in or out of a turkey, how to cook it appropriately and how to not make it dense. “So, we’ve got a nice, simple one today that will be a little more interesting than your Stovetop cornbread stuffing.”

Le Clou is a traditional French brasserie with cuisine that leans in on the Provençal side, so guests can enjoy classics like escargot, foie gras, steak frites and Paris-Brest. For Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant’s menu features a four-course dinner with highlights like herb-roasted turkey and candied ham.

To see a demonstration of how to make Chef Freeman’s stuffing, check out the video above, filmed at Le Clou at The Morrow Hotel.

Roasted Mushroom and Chestnut Stuffing

By Mike Freeman, executive chef at The Morrow Hotel and Le Clou