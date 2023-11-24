This Maryland restaurant has a chicken sandwich that’s becoming world famous

Rob Gresham opened Isaac’s Poultry Market in Gaithersburg, Maryland, less than a year ago, but his restaurant's chicken sandwich has already become quite famous.

Not only did it win the “best sandwich” competition from the Restaurant Association of Maryland earlier this year, but just this month it made it to the top 10 in the “best sandwich” category at the World Food Championships Texas.

The Texas event was a multi-day competition showcasing some of the best cooks across the globe.

“The feedback has been outstanding and the positivity has been unbelievable,” Gresham said.

Gresham opened his restaurant eight months ago.

The breaded chicken sandwich comes on toasted bread with pickles, coleslaw and a special sauce.

He has been in the food industry his whole adult life, but this business is the first one that is entirely his.

“The whole menu was really just two years of doing trial and error in my kitchen with my wife and two sons being my taste testers,” Gresham said. “It just evolved from there.”

The chicken sandwich that has become famous is packed with different flavors.

“We make absolutely everything from scratch,” Gresham said. “Our chickens are marinated for 24 hours.”

They bread the chicken, fry it and assemble it on toasted bread with some special sauce, pickles and coleslaw.

“It’s just really good, simple ingredients that come together well,” Gresham said.