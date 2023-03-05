Live Radio
Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off Monday with dozens of choices

Carrie Shokraei | cshokraei@wtop.com

March 5, 2023, 7:19 AM

Looking for somewhere new to grab a bite to eat? Restaurant week in the city of Fairfax, Virginia, starts on Monday and ends March 12.

There are plenty of places to choose from as more than two dozen are participating in the 6th annual “Fairfax City Restaurant Week.”

Throughout the week, diners will be given the option of a prix fixe menu of $25 for breakfast or lunch and $40 for dinner per person. Certain restaurants offer a two for $10 deal. Some family meals will be available too.

Here’s a full list of the participating restaurants:

Carrie Shokraei

Carrie is a writer and reporter for WTOP. She’s been in the news business for more than 20 years, starting out her career in small market TV as a reporter and anchor.

