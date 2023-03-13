Live Radio
Home » Food & Restaurant News » DC area celebrates Pi…

DC area celebrates Pi Day with pizza, pie deals

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

March 13, 2023, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pi Day — which honors the mathematical constant Pi — will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14, in the D.C. area and around the world.

According to Pi Day’s website, Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Even though its value isn’t precise when someone types it in a calculator, it usually is simplified as 3.14.

Here are a number of deals to check out in the D.C. area to celebrate Pi Day:

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza, which has locations in Fairfax, Virginia, College Park and Laurel, Maryland, is offering an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 for those who sign up for their rewards program.

CiCi’s Pizza

CiCi’s Pizza, which has locations in Frederick and Hagerstown, Maryland, will celebrate the day with a number of deals. Visitors can get $3.14 off an adult buffet and $3.14 off of a large one-topping pizza. There is also a kid’s combo of only $3.14.

Livin’ The Pie Life

The Livin’ The Pie Life bakery in Arlington will have its “Pi Day Special” pie boxes for sale on a first-come, first-served basis, along with its selection of eight-inch pies. They allow only two boxes per person.

North Italia

North Italia, which has locations in D.C. and McLean and Reston, Virginia, will be celebrating Pi Day from March 14 to April 10 with its new Virginia ham and cheese pizza for $18. This deal is only for a limited time.

Pi Pizzeria

Pi Pizzeria, located in northwest D.C., offers any signature pizza, including its large cornmeal deep dish signature pizza, for $3.14. Just mention Pi Day to get the pizza deal, but carryout orders must be placed online.

Pieology Pizzeria

Pieology Pizzeria in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will be offering 3.14 times the reward points on orders — from a menu of mostly pizzas — on Tuesday.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up