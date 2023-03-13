DC area celebrates Pi Day with pizza, pie deals

Celebrate Pi Day — which honors the mathematical constant Pi starting with 3.14— on Tuesday, March 14, with deals around the D.C. area.

According to Pi Day’s website, Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Even though its value isn’t precise when someone types it in a calculator, it usually is simplified as 3.14.

Here are a number of deals to check out in the D.C. area to celebrate Pi Day:

Blaze Pizza, which has locations in Fairfax, Virginia, College Park and Laurel, Maryland, is offering an 11-inch pizza for $3.14 for those who sign up for their rewards program.

CiCi’s Pizza, which has locations in Frederick and Hagerstown, Maryland, will celebrate the day with a number of deals. Visitors can get $3.14 off an adult buffet and $3.14 off of a large one-topping pizza. There is also a kid’s combo of only $3.14.

The Livin’ The Pie Life bakery in Arlington will have its “Pi Day Special” pie boxes for sale on a first-come, first-served basis, along with its selection of eight-inch pies. They allow only two boxes per person.

North Italia, which has locations in D.C. and McLean and Reston, Virginia, will be celebrating Pi Day from March 14 to April 10 with its new Virginia ham and cheese pizza for $18. This deal is only for a limited time.

Pi Pizzeria, located in northwest D.C., offers any signature pizza, including its large cornmeal deep dish signature pizza, for $3.14. Just mention Pi Day to get the pizza deal, but carryout orders must be placed online.

Pieology Pizzeria in Gaithersburg, Maryland, will be offering 3.14 times the reward points on orders — from a menu of mostly pizzas — on Tuesday.