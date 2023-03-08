Cherry blossom-themed menus, cocktails and other treats in the DC area

If you want a taste of spring, consider the following D.C.-area restaurants, bars and other establishments that are offering cherry blossom-themed menus and other treats.

The D.C. area is serious when it comes to cherry blossoms. From sports jerseys to themed events, locals and tourists can’t get enough of the spring flora.

As part of these celebrations, restaurants often offer cherry blossom-themed menus and treats. Sometimes, this results in cherry-flavored products as opposed to cherry blossom-flavored, but hey, no complaints here.

If you want a taste of spring, consider the following restaurants, bars, cafes and other local establishments that are offering cherry blossom-themed menus, foods, cocktails and other treats.

Ambar

Multiple locations

Along with cherry blossom-enhanced interiors, Ambar’s many locations will also offer delights, such as the Shumadija Iced Tea cocktail, which includes cherry-infused rakia, bourbon, housemade cherry purée, fresh lemon juice, and a berry-mint tea blend. The drink is priced at $14.

Ambar’s restaurants will also offer a new dessert, the Svarcvald (Black Forest) Cake with dark chocolate layers, a whipped cream frosting and a cherry filling; it’s priced at $11.

Estuary

950 New York Ave. NW

At the Conrad hotel, Estuary Chef de Cuisine Ria Montes is partnering with Masako Morishita, executive chef of Perry’s, for a four-course dinner menu with a sake pairing by Reiko Hirai of D.C. Sake Co.

A portion of the $125 per person ticket sales will go toward Posh Pack, an organization focused on providing students with access to feminine hygiene products.

Sign up for Estuary’s “Miss-en-Place Cherry Blossom Dinner” on Eventbrite.

Bindaas

Multiple locations

To kick off cherry blossom season, Indian restaurant Bindaas is offering a cherry blossom-inspired dessert called a Coconut & Cherry Blossom Kulfi. It comes with a cherry compote, sweet saffron noodles and basil seeds. The dish is priced at $12.

SABABA

3311 Connecticut Ave. NW

For $12, buy a Cherry Blossom Tart with a sesame crust during this year’s festival in D.C. The tart is available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Bresca

1906 14th St. NW

Bresca’s cocktail La Parisienne Mexique is a bright, bold tequila-focused accompaniment to any meal, mixed with shochu, blood orange, sakura and lemon. The name of the cocktail is a reference to the painting by Alfred Stevens called, “La Parisienne Japonaise.”

Astro Doughnuts

Multiple locations

Always keen to offer seasonal specials, Astro Doughnuts is selling cherry blossom doughnuts. They are square-shaped and filled with a tart red cherry jam and covered in a cream cheese glaze. The doughnuts are priced at $36 for a dozen “mini” doughnuts (pre-order only) or are $4.95 for one regular-sized doughnut.

Las Gamelas

1280 4th St. NE

In NoMa, this taqueria at La Cosecha is offering a brand-new cocktail to celebrate the warmer weather. The Early Bloom Frozen Daiquiri is a frozen drink that includes rum, maraschino, rose blossom cordial, lime and grapefruit.

Silver Lyan x Katana Kitten pop-up

900 F St. NW

Ryan Chetiyawardana (a.k.a., Mr. Lyan) and Masa Urushido are collaborating for the cherry blossom season in order to run a pop-up at Silver Lyan, located inside the Riggs Hotel. Inspired by the Japanese custom of flower viewing, known as hanami, the weeklong pop-up will allow guests to reserve a Hanami Picnic Experience, which includes a bento-style box for two featuring a mix of sweet and savory snacks, plus cocktails like the Cherry Blossom Spritzer and the Hibachi Highball.

The pop-up runs from March 27 through April 1. To reserve a spot, go to Silver Lyan’s website, select “Booking,” and choose the correct date(s) to reserve the picnic experience.

Wilson Hardware

2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, Virginia

When the weather outside is delightful, consider enjoying the garden terrace at Wilson Hardware. The three-level Northern Virginia bar and restaurant is offering several signature cocktails to celebrate the springtime. They include the “Garden Spritz” made with Bombay Sapphire gin, pear purée and prosecco, the “Rosé Margarita” made with rosé, aperol and Patron and the “Screw Him” cocktail made with lychee and hibiscus.

Compass Coffee

Multiple locations

Compass Coffee’s locations are offering a Cherry Blossom blend of medium roast coffee that is described as “floral, bright, (and) balanced.” If you’re craving something sweet and perfectly pink, also consider the Cherry Blossom Cream Cold Brew. This cold brew is fruity with flavors of cherry, raspberry and vanilla.

Immigrant Food

Multiple locations

For a monthlong celebration of D.C.’s blooming cherry blossoms, all locations of Immigrant Food will feature a Cherry Blossom Trifle, which is a cherry and pomegranate trifle with génoise sponge cake, fresh raspberries, sour cherries, pomegranate ganache, cookie crumble and white chocolate topped with housemade Chantilly cream.

In the Planet Word museum location, Immigrant Food will also offer a new line of cocktails including the Ube Manhattan (Iwai Japanese whisky, sweet Japanese Bermutto, amaretto liqueur, yuzu bitters and purple sweet potato extract) and The Cloud (unfiltered Nigori Sake and pear liqueur).

These specials will run from March 20 through April 30.

Crooked Run Fermentation

Multiple locations

Crooked Run is a Virginia-based producer of beers, seltzers, ciders and natural wines. A new selection on their menu is their “Cherish” beer, which is a Berliner Weisse with cherries, white chocolate and vanilla. The beverage is described as both a sweet and tart wheat ale, flavored with premium white chocolate and conditioned with cherries and vanilla.