Wizards, Nationals partner with Nike to sport cherry blossom uniforms

Both the Washington Nationals and the Wizards are sporting cherry blossom-themed attire in honor of the District's iconic trees.

It’s the first uniform campaign that unites MLB and NBA teams from the same market, according to a news release.

The Nationals

The Nationals will play in the uniforms for the first time during the team’s home-opening weekend, April 9 and 10, but they’ll be used throughout the 2022 season, according to a news release.

The Nationals uniforms are part of a Nike MLB City Connect Series. Designed in partnership with the brand, the font is meant to represent the city’s strength in contrast to the fabric, which represents its beauty.

“Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms represent hope and new beginnings, making them the perfect symbol of this Nationals team,” Mark Lerner, managing principal owner of the Washington Nationals, said in a news release.

“We’re excited to unveil these beautiful uniforms as the embodiment of our historic organization’s hopeful future as we lead the District of Cherry Blossoms celebration with our friends at the Wizards.”

The merch will be delivered by Budweiser’s Clydesdales to the Nationals Team Store, with a couple of stops around the Navy Yard, on March 30. It’ll arrive at the Center Field Gates at 10 a.m. for a launch party.

Until April 4, the merch will be exclusively available at the team store and online at mlbshop.com and newercap.com. But after that, it will be on Nike’s website and in stores.

Besides the uniforms, the team is selling souvenir cups and ice cream helmets. It’s also got a Cherry Blossom Cocktail created by D.C.-based Pratt Standard Cocktail Company.

The Wizards

As part of a partnership with Nike and the NBA, the Wizards are wearing a City Edition uniform this season that nods to the cherry blossoms.

“Our great partnership with Nike and the Nationals and the timing of D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Festival have allowed us to be the first NBA team to announce our 2022-23 City Edition uniform,” Monumental Sports & Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer Hunter Lochmann said in a news release.

“We know Wizards fans have been asking for a Cherry Blossom jersey for some time, so we are glad it’s come to fruition.”

The jersey features silhouettes of the flowers as well as the classic pink. The pink to blue ombre on the shorts is meant to symbolize blossoms floating in the tidal basin.

The “i” in Wizards is dotted with a flower. And the three flowers above the NBA tag mirror the three stars in D.C.’s flag.

The uniform will be worn throughout the season. Fans will have to wait to purchase it until November. It will be available at the team store and online at shop.monumentalnetwork.com.

The uniform celebration starts at Tuesday night’s game at Capital Arena with a pink carpet for special guests.

Both teams are participating in the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Parade on April 9.