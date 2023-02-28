Entenmann’s is bringing back its ‘iconic’ packaging

Baked goods company Entenmann's is bringing back its cellophane window packaging after a two-year absence caused by flood damage at the factory that produces the iconic white and blue cartons.

The cellophane window has been a recognizable feature for more than 70 years, allowing shoppers to view the tasty treats they’re buying.

“Entenmann’s is thrilled to return to our iconic window boxes,” the company said in a statement, adding that the company “always planned” to return to its signature packaging. “We are happy that time has arrived and love that our consumers are excited as well,” it added.

The windows were temporarily eliminated in September 2021 when its Pennsylvania facility sustained flooding damage from Hurricane Ida. At the time, the company said the flooding “destroyed 5,000 tons of packaging inventory and caused critical damage to the machinery that produces the cartons and boxes.”

Since then, Entenmann’s has used either a photo of the product in place of the window or clear clamshell packaging as a temporary solution.

“You can’t really tell by the photo but I feel personally attacked that Entenmann’s took away the little window & replaced it with a printed picture. Not cool,” tweeted a customer last year. Another person tweeted in rage that the company eliminated the “yum yum” window.

Charles Entenmann, who helped to turn his family’s Long Island, New York, bakery into a baked goods behemoth, died last year. He and his brothers introduced the brand’s see-through packaging in the 1950s to entice shoppers to sample the sweets.

Bimbo Bakeries USA, a unit of Mexican multinational Grupo Bimbo, purchased the company in 2002. Entenmann’s produces more than 100 varieties of baked goods in the United States and makes 1 billion donuts annually.

