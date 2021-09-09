9 National Coffee Day deals in DC region

Wednesday is National Coffee Day, and it may be the best day to grab a drink on the house.

Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day — the perfect time to take advantage of discounts on the no. 1 choice for a morning pick-me-up. Look below for a list of the best places to grab a cup of morning joe and take advantage of a great deal or two.

Starbucks

Whether you’re on a pumpkin spice or apple crisp coffee drinker, you’re wondering what deals Starbucks has brewing.

The chain has been around 50 years Wednesday, and will be celebrating with free cup of Pike Place Roast coffee if you have a reusable cup. You can also sign up for a free Pike Place Roast packaged brew at home by heading to athome.starbucks.com.

Bonus: if you do end up buying a coffee instead of grabbing a freebie, you’ll still be able to get points for your purchase on the Starbucks app.

Au Bon Pain

On the way to work and stopping through Union Station? Maybe slip into Au Bon Pain for a bakery treat and coffee drink.

Starting Wednesday, the chain has said they’ll “pay it forward” with a celebration until Friday. All hot and iced brewed drip coffees are $1 with no coupons needed!

(For the guilty: Au Bon Pain said that patrons should grab more than one, and posted on their Facebook that they won’t judge if you take two.)

Peet’s Coffee

Wednesday will be the last day for 25% off its espresso capsules, coffee beans and K-Cup pods.

Visitors can also get a chance to win the first-ever Peet’s black card, which is estimated at a value of $2,000. Peet’s will continue to allow entries on its Instagram and Facebook page, and at its website.

Rewards members can also grab free delivery on mobile orders on Friday!

Dunkin’ Donuts

All you need to do is sign up for their customer loyalty program at DDPerks.com to take advantage of Wednesday’s deal.

Aside from Nitro and Cold Brew, you’ll be able to get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase on Wednesday. Maybe an everything bagel bite would be worth grabbing!

Sheetz & Wawa

If you’re a resident in the D.C. area, you noticed the Sheetz-versus-Wawa wars that broke out on social media. This Wednesday, feel free to pick your favorite chain to grab a treat.

Sheetz rewards members can grab one free self-serve coffee of any size this Wednesday. You don’t have to make a purchase and can order in the app.

Meanwhile, Wawa is giving away free coffee on Wednesday to all its patrons. The giveaways will continue through Thursday for teachers and school administrators as part of its Cheers to Classroom campaign.

7-Eleven

Another loyalty membership and another giveaway this National Coffee Day — a free cup of joe for one baked good.

This Wednesday, you can swing by a 7-Eleven in your area and grab a free coffee with a baked good purchase. All you need to do is become a 7 Rewards loyalty member!

You can also grab a free extra large cup of hot coffee with any purchase using 7 Now, the company’s delivery app.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic is known for its summer of shakes and happy hour drink deals. However, for a limited time, patrons can grab some cold coffee options on their way to work.

App users can access the Mocha Crunch Blast for half its normal price — think ice cream, mocha fudge and chocolate espresso blended together — after logging on. You can only get this deal once, so remember to make it a large!

McDonald’s

If you have the McDonald’s app, there’s no reason to worry about your morning cup of coffee through the end of the year.

Customers with the MyMcDonald’s Rewards app can grab a cup of coffee for 99 cents, hot or iced, until New Year’s Eve has come and gone.

Customers also get an automatic 1,500 points for their first in-app purchase.