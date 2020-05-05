Quarantine cuisine: Treat yourself to sweet and spicy bacon

Get bacon, some sugar and some other spices and make yourself something just a little more special while staying at home thanks to this recipe from Geoff Tracy.

Turn this raw bacon into something special during your quarantine. Courtesy Geoff Tracy The seasoned bacon. Courtesy Geoff Tracy The finished product. Courtesy Geoff Tracy The bacon, nicely finished. Courtesy Geoff Tracy ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

There may be a looming meat shortage, but if you can scrounge up some bacon, we’ve got a treat that will make being stuck home much more tolerable.

This sweet and spicy bacon recipe comes from bacon enthusiast Geoff Tracy, of Chef Geoff’s and Lia’s.

“This is our technique that we use in the restaurants, to actually bake the bacon in the ovens, as opposed to in a frying pan,” Tracy said. “Frying pans, you can’t really cook all that much bacon.”

The recipe involves “aggressively” sprinkling the bacon with black pepper, cayenne and sugar.

“The bacon comes out semi-candied, but also a little bit spicy,” Tracy said.

The recipe is for a pound of bacon, and while it can be scaled down to cook less than that, Tracy wondered aloud why anyone would want to have less than a pound of bacon.

Sweet and Spicy Bacon

1 pound sliced bacon — preferably thick

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 tablespoon cayenne

3 tablespoons sugar in the raw (or regular sugar)

Mix spices together. Sprinkle onto bacon — both sides. Cook bacon on a sheet tray on parchment paper in a 300-degree oven for approximately 30 minutes. Watch the bacon carefully for the final 5-10 minutes.