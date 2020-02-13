Home » Food & Restaurant News » What's billed as biggest…

What’s billed as biggest ‘Breweriana Show’ in the East arrives in Virginia

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

February 13, 2020, 8:48 PM

Your eyes will have to do all the drinking if you attend the Blue Gray Breweriana Show in Herndon, Virginia, because all the cans are empty.

The show brings together collectors and enthusiasts of everything imaginable with a brewery name on it.

Beer can collecting, which gained popularity in the 1970s and 1980s, has evolved to include all sorts of advertising.

“Most serious collectors are looking at items from either before prohibition (1919), or from the ’30s, ’40s, ’50s,” Larry Handy, the Blue Gray Breweriana Brewery Collectible Show’s coordinator, said. “Things before 1960 are of top interest.”

Items on display include everything from ashtrays and bottle openers to signs alive with bright neon colors, ascending bubbles or perhaps a revolving diorama depicting a horse-drawn carriage in a snowy landscape.


Go to the show and you might expect to be directed to a ballroom or exhibit area with tables and booths, but that’s not the case. This event takes place in the individual hotel rooms of participants.

breweriana
The “breweriana” exhibit takes place inside rooms of the hotel. (WTOP/Kristi King)
beer, alcohol
At the Blue Gray Breweriana Show, you’ll see just about anything with a brewery name on it: signs, lights, trays, cans, coasters, ashtrays and bottle openers. (WTOP/Kristi King)
beer, alcohol
The Blue Gray Breweriana Show is at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport through Saturday. (WTOP/Kristi King)
beer, alcohol
Beer can collecting gained in popularity in the 1970s, according to the Brewery Collectibles Club of America. (WTOP/Kristi King)
beer, alcohol
Exhibitors buy, sell and trade items brought to the show. (WTOP/Kristi King)
beer, alcohol
The most popular collectibles in the show tend to be from before 1919 and depict good graphics. (WTOP/Kristi King)
(1/6)
breweriana
beer, alcohol
beer, alcohol
beer, alcohol
beer, alcohol
beer, alcohol

Some rooms might be piled haphazardly with items. Others have beds stacked with organized trays or items arranged in shelves as if on museum display.

People attending the event buy, sell and trade collectibles of varying value, ranging from rusted old cans to works of art.

“If you look through some of the collectors’ rooms, you’ll see pieces that are very ornate, attractive scenery and, especially on pre-1970s items, attractive women,” Handy said. “High-quality printing processes … everything’s gone plastic now-a-days, but the further back you go, you see some real quality-produced items.”

As for what things are worth, or what you might spend?

“You’ll see everything from free cans in the hallway — just help yourself — to lithographs, prints or reverse glass signs in the thousands of dollars,” Handy said.

The Blue Gray Breweriana, Brewery Collectibles Show is at the Hilton Washington Dulles Airport in Herndon through Saturday.

download audio
What you can get at a breweriana show

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Fairfax County, VA News Food & Restaurant News Latest News Lifestyle News Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia News
beer can collecting blue gray breweriana breweriana breweries collectibles collecting kristi king

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up