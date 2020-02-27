Bacon all day: WTOP reporter ISO crunchy, fatty strips, to go

Is it possible to get enough bacon? With Dunkin’s new Snackin’ Bacon, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein will find out.

Who can say no to a slice of bacon? Certainly not me.

While bacon has long been a staple on sandwiches, the breakably crunchy, bendy, greasy nature has made it hard-to-handle as a stand-alone.

This is the crunchiest and best batch (of 3 so far this AM) of Snackin' Bacon. I will admit I'm getting a bit over-salted, but the investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/3HAIzwLR0t — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) February 27, 2020

Since my friend @TomJackmanWP asks if my investigative reports on @dunkindonuts Snackin’ Bacon is a paid commercial announcement, I present my greasy receipts. You stick to crime reporting, professor — I’ll handle the bacon beat. pic.twitter.com/o0yhrX9wOp — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) February 27, 2020

Dunkin’ has introduced Snackin’ Bacon — literally a cardboard sleeve full of bacon, as a menu item.

According to the company’s news release, “Snackin’ Bacon comes with 8 half-strips of our high-end bacon (equivalent to 4 full strips!)” Duh, Dunkin’.

All bacon, all the time. Spending the morning ISO @dunkindonuts Snackin’ Bacon. I had to point out the new menu item to the employee here, but whatever. A bag of bacon puts me in a good mood. pic.twitter.com/4D4M9MOrrL — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) February 27, 2020

”Our Snackin’ Bacon starts its journey smoked with natural cherrywood. It’s then treated to our sweet and savory blend of brown sugar and black paper seasoning, creating a delightfully caramelized bacon our fans known and love from our Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich,” says Dunkin’.

Bacon all morning. Heading out for @dunkindonuts Snackin’ Bacon. First stop, South Riding. Tasty, hot, a little sweet, $2.79. #ketodiet friendly. pic.twitter.com/OB9aL53cHa — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) February 27, 2020

No mention of the fat, salt, and cholesterol, but that’s part of bacon’s charm.

All morning long I’ll be searching for, and eating bacon, so you don’t have to. Join us here, on 103.5FM, and on social.

