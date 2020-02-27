Home » Food & Restaurant News » Bacon all day: WTOP…

Bacon all day: WTOP reporter ISO crunchy, fatty strips, to go

Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP

February 27, 2020, 7:51 AM

Who can say no to a slice of bacon? Certainly not me.

While bacon has long been a staple on sandwiches, the breakably crunchy, bendy, greasy nature has made it hard-to-handle as a stand-alone.

Dunkin’ has introduced Snackin’ Bacon — literally a cardboard sleeve full of bacon,  as a menu item.

According to the company’s news release, “Snackin’ Bacon comes with 8 half-strips of our high-end bacon (equivalent to 4 full strips!)”  Duh, Dunkin’.

”Our Snackin’ Bacon starts its journey smoked with natural cherrywood. It’s then treated to our sweet and savory blend of brown sugar and black paper seasoning, creating a delightfully caramelized bacon our fans known and love from our Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich,” says Dunkin’.

No mention of the fat, salt, and cholesterol, but that’s part of bacon’s charm.

All morning long I’ll be searching for, and eating bacon, so you don’t have to. Join us here, on 103.5FM, and on social.

