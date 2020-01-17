Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

When the temperatures dip, it's only natural to want to snuggle up to your favorite warm and hearty comfort foods. These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow or watching Netflix.
One-Pan Chili
The key to this dish? Toast the rice before cooking it. (Carl Tremblay/America’s Test Kitchen via AP)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(AP/Carl Tremblay)
Lebanese Vegetarian Stew with Chickpeas and Potatoes
This warm and hearty stew is packed with heart-healthy vegetables, comforting spices and plenty of fiber — thanks to the addition of chickpeas and white beans. It’s a stick-to-your-ribs meal that also allows you to stick to your diet. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Recipe from Food 52.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/LARRY CROWE)
Texas Red Chili
Nothing warms up the body, and soul, quite like a piping hot bowl of chili. (AP Photo)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
Baked Barbecue Ribs
Barbecue ribs are the ultimate comfort food. No need to go outside for the grill with this recipe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from Epicurious.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Chocolate Sheet Cake
Snow on the ground, cake in the oven … what could be better? (AP Photo)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(AP/Carl Tremblay)
Lentil Stew with Mustard Greens and Sausage
Lentils are a magical little legume. They are low in calories, high in fiber, bursting with B-vitamins and a good source of iron. For your next cold-weather meal, cook up a cup of lentils with sweet potatoes (another superfood), Italian sausage (just super tasty) and some greens (try kale or mustard greens — also a superfood) for a delicious and nutritious meal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Recipe from Real Simple.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/ARIEL SCHALIT)
Cheesy Baked Lentils, Rice and Turkey Casserole
And if you have some extra lentils left over, you can bake them into a cheesy casserole — because what’s more comforting than gooey, melted cheese? The turkey and lentils make this casserole protein-packed, providing plenty of energy for snow shoveling. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Recipe from the Seattle Times.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
Foolproof French Toast
The recipe creates both crispy edges and a creamy, custardy bread.
Recipe from The Associated Press.
Baked Brie with Honeyed Apricots
Need a snack for all the TV and movies you plan to tackle? This rich and gooey baked brie is sure to please. (AP Photo)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
Wild Boar Ragu
Cold weekends are the perfect time to put on some slippers, pour a glass of wine and spend some time over a simmering pot of sauce. Instead of making a traditional bolognese with ground chuck, substitute in some wild boar. The lean meat is packed with protein and low in calories. It almost offsets all the pasta you’ll be eating. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from The New York Times.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Green Bean Casserole
Just because it’s a staple on the Thanksgiving table doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it throughout the cold season. (AP Photo)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
Fish and Shrimp Cioppino
Cioppino is a tomato-based Italian fish stew. It’s low in fat and calories and is packed with protein from clams, mussels, lean whitefish and shrimp. Cozy up to the fire and enjoy a nice hot bowl with some fresh, crunchy bread. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from Cooking Light.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Turkey Pumpkin Chili
Next time you have a craving for a bowl of chili, try adding pumpkin to your recipe to boost the nutritional content. Adding pumpkin adds vitamin A, fiber and potassium. If you want to keep your chili vegetarian, substitute beans for the meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from Whole Foods.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
The Po’boy Sandwich
A po’boy sandwich is a classic Cajun dish. Traditionally, it’s deep-fried and slathered with mayo. This lighter version uses shrimp — which is low in calories and high in protein — and a low-fat rémoulade slaw. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from Cooking Light.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Miso Soup with Garlic and Ginger
Although miso is pretty high in sodium, it’s got plenty of fiber, protein, vitamins, omega-3s and minerals to make it a healthy option for soup. Add in some garlic, ginger and tofu for some extra flavor and an extra boost of protein. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from Whole Foods.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Jambalaya-Stuffed Zucchini
Jambalaya isn’t always the healthiest dish, but this recipe swaps out the heavier meats for leaner ones, and it’s packed with spices, adding flavor without the fat. Stuffing the tomato-based dish into roasted zucchini boats not only makes for a cool presentation; it makes for an easy way to get an extra serving of vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Speedy and Light Chicken Curry
Coconut milk, peppers, curry powder and lemon grass transform chickpeas and chicken into a flavorful, saucy and healthy dish. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Mole-Style Pulled Pork Sandwich with Almond Butter
Almond butter might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of pulled pork, but adding the vitamin- and mineral-rich nut butter adds both a rich texture and flavor to this classic comfort sandwich. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin and White Bean Soup with Sourdough Croutons
Of course the pumpkins and beans in this soup boost its nutritional value, but so does the one unexpected ingredient: nutritional yeast. The flakes lend a savory, cheesy flavor to the dish, without adding fat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Recipe from the Associated Press.
(ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
What if you could make chocolate pudding out of avocados, vanilla extract and unsweetened cocoa powder? It’s true — and it’s delicious. You get all of the healthy fat and fiber from the avocado and antioxidants from the cocoa, without sugar and unhealthy fats.
Recipe from Martha Stewart.
(Getty Images/iStockphoto/Liv Friis-Larsen)
