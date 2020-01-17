Home » Food & Restaurant News » Recipes for cold days:…

Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

January 17, 2020, 1:40 PM

When the temperatures dip, it’s only natural to want to snuggle up to your favorite warm and hearty comfort foods.

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow … or watching Netflix.

This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in January 2019 shows Chipotle Beef Chili Bowls in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the cookbook “One-Pan Wonders.” (Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
One-Pan Chili The key to this dish? Toast the rice before cooking it. (Carl Tremblay/America’s Test Kitchen via AP) Recipe from the Associated Press. (AP/Carl Tremblay)
** FOR USE WITH AP WEEKLY FEATURES ONLY** Lebanese Vegetable Stew With Chickpeas is a perfect cool-weather dish, with plenty of substance and flavor in its use of vegetables including eggplant and squash. The recipe is from ``Feast From the Mideast'' by Faye Levy. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Lebanese Vegetarian Stew with Chickpeas and Potatoes  This warm and hearty stew is packed with heart-healthy vegetables, comforting spices and plenty of fiber — thanks to the addition of chickpeas and white beans. It’s a stick-to-your-ribs meal that also allows you to stick to your diet. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) Recipe from Food 52. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/LARRY CROWE)
Texas Red Chili  Nothing warms up the body, and soul, quite like a piping hot bowl of chili. (AP Photo) Recipe from the Associated Press.
This Monday, Aug. 15, 2011 photo shows Rocco DiSpiritos smoky rainy day ribs in Concord, N.H. For the rib aficionado, the outdoor smoker or barbecue is the traditional method for cooking ribs, but this recipe is made in the oven. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Baked Barbecue Ribs  Barbecue ribs are the ultimate comfort food. No need to go outside for the grill with this recipe. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from Epicurious. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This undated photo provided by America's Test Kitchen in November 2018 shows a chocolate sheet cake in Brookline, Mass. This recipe appears in the "Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs." (Carl Tremblay/America's Test Kitchen via AP)
Chocolate Sheet Cake Snow on the ground, cake in the oven … what could be better? (AP Photo) Recipe from the Associated Press. (AP/Carl Tremblay)
Lentils contain some of the most gut-nourishing varieties of fiber out there, and they're one of the best sources of plant-based iron to boot. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Lentil Stew with Mustard Greens and Sausage  Lentils are a magical little legume. They are low in calories, high in fiber, bursting with B-vitamins and a good source of iron. For your next cold-weather meal, cook up a cup of lentils with sweet potatoes (another superfood), Italian sausage (just super tasty) and some greens (try kale or mustard greens — also a superfood) for a delicious and nutritious meal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Recipe from Real Simple. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/ARIEL SCHALIT)
A cheesy baked lentils, rice and turkey casserole is seen in this Sept. 21, 2010 photo. Satisfy your appetite with healthy, protein rich ingredients and you may be on your way to losing weight. This casserole is full of low-fat proteins that will fill you up, not out. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)
Cheesy Baked Lentils, Rice and Turkey Casserole  And if you have some extra lentils left over, you can bake them into a cheesy casserole — because what’s more comforting than gooey, melted cheese? The turkey and lentils make this casserole protein-packed, providing plenty of energy for snow shoveling. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe) Recipe from the Seattle Times. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Larry Crowe)
 Foolproof French Toast  The recipe creates both crispy edges and a creamy, custardy bread. Recipe from The Associated Press.
Baked Brie with Honeyed Apricots Need a snack for all the TV and movies you plan to tackle? This rich and gooey baked brie is sure to please. (AP Photo) Recipe from the Associated Press.
This undated image shows fettuccine with wild boar ragu served on a plate in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Wild Boar Ragu  Cold weekends are the perfect time to put on some slippers, pour a glass of wine and spend some time over a simmering pot of sauce. Instead of making a traditional bolognese with ground chuck, substitute in some wild boar. The lean meat is packed with protein and low in calories. It almost offsets all the pasta you’ll be eating.  (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from The New York Times. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Green Bean Casserole Just because it’s a staple on the Thanksgiving table doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it throughout the cold season. (AP Photo) Recipe from the Associated Press.
This Monday, April 4, 2011 photo shows quick Pacific cod and shrimp cioppino in Concord, N.H. Looking to score a nutritional home run this spring? Consider cioppino, the tomato-based fish stew created by Italian immigrants in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Fish and Shrimp Cioppino  Cioppino is a tomato-based Italian fish stew. It’s low in fat and calories and is packed with protein from clams, mussels, lean whitefish and shrimp. Cozy up to the fire and enjoy a nice hot bowl with some fresh, crunchy bread.  (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from Cooking Light. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This Nov. 8, 2011 photo shows pumpkin-roasted red pepper chili in Concord, N.H. This recipe uses a blend of ground bison and finely chopped boneless pork ribs, but any blend of lean meats can be used, including ground turkey or beef and chopped steak. Also, this recipe can be made vegetarian by substituting beans for the meat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Turkey Pumpkin Chili  Next time you have a craving for a bowl of chili, try adding pumpkin to your recipe to boost the nutritional content. Adding pumpkin adds vitamin A, fiber and potassium. If you want to keep your chili vegetarian, substitute beans for the meat.  (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from Whole Foods. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This April 4, 2011 photo shows baked catfish po'boys with Cajun remoulade sauce in Concord, N.H. This lighter take on the traditionally deep-fried poboy fish sandwich is finished off with crispy French bread slathered with a low-fat remoulade sauce, and a hearty amount of shredded lettuce and sliced tomatoes. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
The Po’boy Sandwich  A po’boy sandwich is a classic Cajun dish. Traditionally, it’s deep-fried and slathered with mayo. This lighter version uses shrimp — which is low in calories and high in protein — and a low-fat rémoulade slaw.  (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from Cooking Light. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
In this September 2011 photo, a bowl of miso soup with mushrooms is shown. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Miso Soup with Garlic and Ginger  Although miso is pretty high in sodium, it’s got plenty of fiber, protein, vitamins, omega-3s and minerals to make it a healthy option for soup. Add in some garlic, ginger and tofu for some extra flavor and an extra boost of protein. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from Whole Foods. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
This June 6, 2011 photo shows jambalaya-stuffed zucchini in Concord, N.H. This dish can be served with a green salad and a piece of crusty French bread to round out the meal. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Jambalaya-Stuffed Zucchini  Jambalaya isn’t always the healthiest dish, but this recipe swaps out the heavier meats for leaner ones, and it’s packed with spices, adding flavor without the fat. Stuffing the tomato-based dish into roasted zucchini boats not only makes for a cool presentation; it makes for an easy way to get an extra serving of vegetables. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from the Associated Press. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Jan. 21, 2013, speedy and light chicken curry is shown in a serving dish in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Speedy and Light Chicken Curry Coconut milk, peppers, curry powder and lemon grass transform chickpeas and chicken into a flavorful, saucy and healthy dish. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from the Associated Press. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
Almond butter gives a thick, rich texture and flavor to this mole-style pulled pork sandwich. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Mole-Style Pulled Pork Sandwich with Almond Butter  Almond butter might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of pulled pork, but adding the vitamin- and mineral-rich nut butter adds both a rich texture and flavor to this classic comfort sandwich. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from the Associated Press. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
In this image taken on Feb. 13, 2012, nutritional yeast flakes lend a savory, cheesy flavor to this winter-friendly pumpkin and white bean soup with sourdough croutons as shown in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)
Pumpkin and White Bean Soup with Sourdough Croutons Of course the pumpkins and beans in this soup boost its nutritional value, but so does the one unexpected ingredient: nutritional yeast. The flakes lend a savory, cheesy flavor to the dish, without adding fat. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead) Recipe from the Associated Press. (ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Mead)
chocolate mousse
Chocolate Avocado Pudding  What if  you could make chocolate pudding out of avocados, vanilla extract and unsweetened cocoa powder? It’s true — and it’s delicious. You get all of the healthy fat and fiber from the avocado and antioxidants from the cocoa, without sugar and unhealthy fats. Recipe from Martha Stewart.   (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Liv Friis-Larsen)
