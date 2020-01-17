Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods

When the temperatures dip, it's only natural to want to snuggle up to your favorite warm and hearty comfort foods. These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow or watching Netflix.

When the temperatures dip, it’s only natural to want to snuggle up to your favorite warm and hearty comfort foods.

These recipes will give you all of the energy you need for a full day of shoveling snow … or watching Netflix.

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and WTOP on Facebook.

© 2015 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.