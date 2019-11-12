DC bars open early, serve specials for impeachment inquiry

Here are some D.C. bars opening early or offering specials during the impeachment inquiry.

Union Pub on Capitol Hill will open at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday and feature the hearing on all its TVs with the sound on. It will serve $7 impeachment cocktails and $15 Bud and Bud Light buckets.

Breaking News: we will open at 9:50 AM tomorrow & will have the #ImpeachmentHearings on all TVs w/sound!

Specials during hearing:

$7 Impeachment cocktails.

$7 Impeachment cocktails.

$15 Bud & Bud Light buckets.

Duffy’s Irish Pub on H Street NE is having Happy Hearing Hours this week, with $2 off all drafts and wine during the hearings. It will also be serving drinks called “Subpoena Colada” and “James and the Giant Impeachment,” The Hill reported.

Starting next week Duffy's Irish Pub will have Happy Hearing Hours – $2 off all drafts and wine during impeachment hearings.

The Midlands Beer Garden on Georgia Avenue said it is showing the hearings on Wednesday and Friday, as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Midlands Beer Garden (@midlands_dc) on Nov 7, 2019 at 2:16pm PST

Shaw’s Tavern on Florida Avenue NW will be open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and Friday and will be serving lunch with the TV and the sound on. Bar service will be available at 11 a.m.

