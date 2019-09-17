Where to get a free cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day

If you're wondering where to get your fix of cheesy deliciousness, you're in luck.

Wednesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and you know what that means?

If you’re wondering where to get your fix of cheesy deliciousness, you’re in luck. The Z-Burger in Tenleytown will be giving out free cheeseburgers on Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

All you need is the secret password: Z-Licious.

The offer is good for one single cheeseburger per person at the Tenleytown location only. Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

