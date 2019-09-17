Home » Food & Restaurant News » Where to get a…

Where to get a free cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day

Hallie Mellendorf

September 17, 2019, 11:32 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and you know what that means?

If you’re wondering where to get your fix of cheesy deliciousness, you’re in luck. The Z-Burger in Tenleytown will be giving out free cheeseburgers on Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

All you need is the secret password: Z-Licious.

The offer is good for one single cheeseburger per person at the Tenleytown location only. Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW. 

