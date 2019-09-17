Where to get a free cheeseburger on National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday, Sept. 18 is National Cheeseburger Day, and you know what that means?
If you’re wondering where to get your fix of cheesy deliciousness, you’re in luck. The Z-Burger in Tenleytown will be giving out free cheeseburgers on Wednesday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
All you need is the secret password: Z-Licious.
#FREE Single Cheeseburger on #nationalcheeseburgerday Wed, Sep18 Tomorrow from 11am-2pm & 5pm-8pm at Tenleytown Location only with the secret password “Z-licious” 4321 Wisconsin Ave, DC #Cheeseburger #FreeCheeseburger #wtop #WashingtonPost #citypaper #nbc #wjla #FoxNews #wusa pic.twitter.com/yvPpfVLX09
— zburger (@zburger) September 18, 2019
The offer is good for one single cheeseburger per person at the Tenleytown location only. Z-Burger is located at 4321 Wisconsin Ave. NW.
