For anniversary celebration, Wawa to offer free coffee on April 11

By Hallie Mellendorf April 7, 2019 6:04 pm 04/07/2019 06:04pm
As part of its 55th anniversary celebration, Wawa is offering customers a free coffee of any size on Thursday.

Customers can claim their free coffee all day long, but are limited to one coffee per person.


Wawa Day is Thursday, April 11.

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Food & Restaurant News Free Coffee free stuff Latest News Living News wawa
