For anniversary celebration, Wawa to offer free coffee on April 11

As part of its 55th anniversary celebration, Wawa is offering customers a free coffee of any size on Thursday.

The countdown is on! Celebrate #WawaDay on 4/11 with FREE Any Size Coffee ☕️🎉 pic.twitter.com/gwM8BpmIgP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 5, 2019



Wawa Day is Thursday, April 11.

