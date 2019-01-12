Spike Mendelsohn’s Vim & Victor opens in Springfield

Celebrity chef Spike Mendelsohn's newest Washington area restaurant has opened in the region's newest sports and entertainment centers.

Vim & Victor is part of the St. James, and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The counter of Spike Mendelsohn’s latest venture, Vim & Victor. (Courtesy Vim & Victor)

Appetizers include cauliflower nachos, blue crab arancini, cast-iron chicken wings, house-made labneh, and ancient grain salads. Main courses range from burgers to roasted branzino to braised beef short ribs.

There is also a grab-and-go cafe.

“Partnering with the St. James, which provides such a unique, dynamic and innovative set of experiences, is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me,” said Mendelsohn.

“I have a real passion for sports and leading an active lifestyle, so I’m both happy and proud to be a meaningful part of a development that strives to be at the center of active and healthy living in the Washington region.”

The name Vim & Victor is a play on vim and vigor, or ebullient energy and vitality.

The St. James, which opened in September, at 6805 Industrial Road in Springfield, is a 450,000 square foot sports, wellness and entertainment destination.

It includes two NHL-sized ice rinks, an indoor water park, a health club and spa.

The Vim & Victor restaurant is open to both members and nonmembers. See the map below for the location of the St. James.

