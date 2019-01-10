10 cheap plant-based meals

A closer look -- and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) -- reveals that there are many tasty, economical options for plant-based eating.

More than leafy greens

What grows from the ground and lands on our table not only tends to be less environmentally expensive than meat, which usually requires significantly more resources, like fuel and fertilizer, and emits more greenhouse gases in production; it’s easier on our wallets, too. But whether a person may be considering veganism, a vegetarian diet or just meatless Mondays or otherwise cutting back slightly on their carnivorous ways, the reputation for one-note eating — like bland salads — or cost-prohibitive produce can cause one to hit the pause button. Nutrition experts say a closer look — and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) — reveals, however, that there are many tasty, economical options. Here are 10:

Lentil burgers A good source of plant-based protein, lentils can be used not only in soup but homemade burgers. Kateman recommends lentil sliders, which involves combining the popular nutritional powerhouse pulses with vegetable broth and inexpensive staples like onion, garlic and carrots. Or you can try various other homemade veggie burgers for variety that “are jam-packed with disease-fighting fiber and phytonutrients in a convenient package,” says Julieanna Hever, a registered dietitian and author of “Plant-Based Nutrition (Idiot’s Guides).” “You can batch cook healthy beans, rice, oats, nuts, seeds and any herbs/spices you enjoy,” she says. “Freeze them for quick grab-and-go meals you can heat up.” Serve on a whole grain bun or in a salad. (Getty Images)

