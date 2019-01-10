202
Home » Food & Restaurant News » 10 cheap plant-based meals

10 cheap plant-based meals

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews January 31, 2019 12:12 am 01/31/2019 12:12am
10 Shares

More than leafy greens

What grows from the ground and lands on our table not only tends to be less environmentally expensive than meat, which usually requires significantly more resources, like fuel and fertilizer, and emits more greenhouse gases in production; it’s easier on our wallets, too. But whether a person may be considering veganism, a vegetarian diet or just meatless Mondays or otherwise cutting back slightly on their carnivorous ways, the reputation for one-note eating — like bland salads — or cost-prohibitive produce can cause one to hit the pause button. Nutrition experts say a closer look — and some creativity in the kitchen (no chef-level cooking experience required) — reveals, however, that there are many tasty, economical options. Here are 10:

More from U.S. News

What All Plant-Based Eaters Need to Know About Vitamin B12

11 Healthy Veggie Recipes That Prove Slow Cookers Are for More Than Meat

What’s Really in Those Meatless Meats?

10 Cheap Plant-Based Meals originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
Food & Restaurant News Health & Fitness News Latest News Life & Style Living News Photo Galleries
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Northam under fire over photo
Fun things to do in February
See Super Bowl LIII commercials early
Today in History: Feb. 2
Every Super Bowl halftime show ranked
25-plus recipes for the Super Bowl
Puppy Bowl XV: See the starters
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 27-Feb. 2
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
Lunar eclipse
Women's March
Indigenous Peoples March and the March for Life
Longest government shutdown in US history
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
‘Miracle on the Hudson’: 10th anniversary of Flight 1549
First winter storm of 2019
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Remembering Penny Marshall
Life of George HW Bush
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods