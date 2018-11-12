Ninety percent Americans don't meet their daily recommended amount of vegetables, so why not get ahead of the curve first thing in the morning?

If the only veggies you order at breakfast come in the form of hash browns, you’re in good company. I, for one, was in the minority when I recently ordered sauteed vegetables instead of bacon at a bed and breakfast. But I invite you to join me on the vegetables-for-breakfast train. After all, 90 percent Americans don’t meet their daily recommended amount of vegetables, so why not get ahead of the curve first thing in the morning? It can be way tastier than you think.

Here are 12 recipe ideas to get you started:

1. An Omelet One of the easiest ways to add vegetables to your breakfast is in an omelet. It’s also a fabulous way to minimize food waste by using whatever leftover cooked vegetables or raw ones you have in your refrigerator. Some of my favorite veggies to use include cherry tomatoes, cooked asparagus, bell peppers and spinach. (Getty Images)

[See: Here’s What People Eat for Breakfast in 9 Other Countries.]

[See: Green Smoothies 101: Health Benefits and Recipes.]

[See: 9 Healthy Recipe Swaps That Taste as Good or Better Than the ‘Original.’]

More from U.S. News

11 Healthy Veggie Recipes That Prove Slow Cookers Are for More Than Meat

9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen

9 Cooking Tricks That Will Make Everyone Think You’re a Great Chef

12 Ways to Eat Veggies for Breakfast originally appeared on usnews.com