12 ways to eat veggies for breakfast

Ninety percent Americans don't meet their daily recommended amount of vegetables, so why not get ahead of the curve first thing in the morning?
If the only veggies you order at breakfast come in the form of hash browns, you’re in good company. I, for one, was in the minority when I recently ordered sauteed vegetables instead of bacon at a bed and breakfast. But I invite you to join me on the vegetables-for-breakfast train. After all, 90 percent Americans don’t meet their daily recommended amount of vegetables, so why not get ahead of the curve first thing in the morning? It can be way tastier than you think.