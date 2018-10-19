Everything you need to know about Champagne

Pass a glass and pop the cork: Oct. 19 is Global Champagne Day, and we’re embracing it with some fun facts, tips and recommendations from an expert.

Yes, similar to pancakes, pizza and hugs, Champagne has a spot on the calendar of made-up holidays — and we’re OK with it. In fact, we’re embracing it with some fun facts, tips and recommendations from an expert.

It’s a wine and a region There’s nothing generic about Champagne. When it comes to the carbonated wine, the “c” is capitalized for a reason: Champagne is a region in northeast France where it is made. “And legally, nothing can be called Champagne unless it is produced in Champagne,” said Moez Ben Achour, sommelier and general manager of Marcel’s, a restaurant by chef Robert Wiedmaier on Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. There are a handful of “Champagne houses” that make the bubbly beverage — Moët & Chandon, Laurent-Perrier, Ruinart and Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin are some of the more popular brands — as well as a number of small growers and producers. Experts say the region’s climate and soil (a makeup of chalk, marl and limestone) help shape the structure and flavor of Champagne; a strict production method, called Méthode Champenoise, keeps the wine uniform and unique from other sparkling varieties. (AP/Thibault Camus)

