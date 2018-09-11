Stop draining the liquid from canned foods and use it like this instead

There are ways to incorporate canned liquids into the foods you cook and bake so that you minimize food waste and add flavor (and sometimes nutrition) to your dishes.
Admit it: When you open a can of beans, mandarin oranges or artichokes, you use the goods and drain the liquids. But have you ever considered that the liquids are “goods,” too? Indeed, there are ways to incorporate canned liquids into the foods you cook and bake so that you minimize food waste and add flavor (and sometimes nutrition) to your dishes. Try any or all of these seven ideas from registered dietitian nutritionists around the country.