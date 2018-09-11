202
Home » Food & Restaurant News » Stop draining the liquid…

Stop draining the liquid from canned foods and use it like this instead

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews September 11, 2018 12:00 am 09/11/2018 12:00am
9 Shares

Admit it: When you open a can of beans, mandarin oranges or artichokes, you use the goods and drain the liquids. But have you ever considered that the liquids are “goods,” too? Indeed, there are ways to incorporate canned liquids into the foods you cook and bake so that you minimize food waste and add flavor (and sometimes nutrition) to your dishes. Try any or all of these seven ideas from registered dietitian nutritionists around the country.

More from U.S. News

9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen

5 Dude-Friendly Meal Ideas for One

9 Simple Ways to Reduce Your Sodium Intake Now

Stop Draining the Liquid From Canned Foods and Use It Like This Instead originally appeared on usnews.com

More News

Topics:
canned foods cooking tips Food & Restaurant News food hacks food waste Health & Fitness News Life & Style Living News recipe

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US