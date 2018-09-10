10 healthy and hassle-free family meal ideas

Research suggests that eating family meals together can help to help prevent obesity and eating disorders among adolescents, and increase the amount of fruits and veggies in their families' diets. These ideas from registered dietitian nutritionists can get healthy meals on the dinner table with ease and minimal stress.

Do you want to feel more connected to your friends and family, become more satisfied with your job and help your kids ace their grades at school? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, stop eating alone and start eating with your family. Research suggests that doing so can help you achieve all three aims — and more. The most recent report out of the American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, lists family dinners as one of the key strategies Americans can use to help prevent obesity and eating disorders among adolescents, and increase the amount of fruits and veggies in their families’ diets.

So as the kids head back to school and family life gets more hectic, turn to these ideas from registered dietitian nutritionists to get healthy meals on the dinner table with ease and minimal stress:

1. Baked Potatoes Leslie Bonci, a sports dietitian and owner of Active Eating Advice, often ends her day with a baked potato stuffed with ingredients like beans, veggies, Greek yogurt, avocado and shredded cheese for a complete meal. Your whole family can do the same, and all members can dress their spuds with their toppings of choice. Stocking up on potatoes can serve you at breakfast, too. Jim White, a husband, father and owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios, for instance, roasts a big batch of potatoes at the beginning of the week and then doles them out each morning in egg burritos. The meal provides everyone in his family with the energy and protein they need to fuel their days. (AP Photo/Matthew Mead)

[See: 12 Questions to Ask Your Kids at Dinner.]

[See: 8 Food ‘Scraps’ You Didn’t Know You Could Eat.]

[See: 10 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 10 Minutes.]

More from U.S. News

9 Cooking Tricks That Will Make Everyone Think You’re a Great Chef

9 Meal Tips From Doctors Who Are Also Experts in the Kitchen

5 Dude-Friendly Meal Ideas for One

10 Healthy and Hassle-Free Family Meal Ideas originally appeared on usnews.com