10 healthy and hassle-free family meal ideas

Do you want to feel more connected to your friends and family, become more satisfied with your job and help your kids ace their grades at school? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, stop eating alone and start eating with your family. Research suggests that doing so can help you achieve all three aims — and more. The most recent report out of the American Academy of Pediatrics, for example, lists family dinners as one of the key strategies Americans can use to help prevent obesity and eating disorders among adolescents, and increase the amount of fruits and veggies in their families’ diets.
So as the kids head back to school and family life gets more hectic, turn to these ideas from registered dietitian nutritionists to get healthy meals on the dinner table with ease and minimal stress: