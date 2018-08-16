Rum don’t walk: DC-area deals for National Rum Day

Thursday is National Rum Day, and plenty of D.C.-area bars are offering discounts. FInd out where you can get your drink on, and in some cases help out the island nations where rum comes from.

WASHINGTON — Thursday is National Rum Day, and if you’re rum-maging for some deals to get your drink on, we’ve got you covered.

Rum Day DC, which has been hosting rum-themed events all week, is hosting its grand finale Thursday at a pop-up at 2017 14th St. Northwest (the former Quarter+Glory). Cocktails will be mixed by the D.C. chapter of the U.S. Bartenders Guild, and guest chef Peter Prime will whip up a Caribbean-themed menu.

At Cuba Libre, in downtown D.C., all rum drinks are half off between 4 and 7 p.m. The Green Zone DC, in Adams Morgan, is offering $7 classic daiquiris made with Denizen Rum and what the Middle Eastern restaurant calls its Dabkiri, an “Arabized” frozen daiquiri.

The AC Lounge, in the AC Hotel at National Harbor, is offering $5 classic daiquiris

Bahama Breeze Island Grille in Woodbridge-Potomac Mills is offering $2 Captain & Cokes, $3 Bahama Mamas and $4 painkillers. The offer isn’t valid after 9 p.m. in Virginia.

At The Park at Fourteenth in downtown D.C., customers who buy jerk wings and mac and cheese for $10 will receive a free rum cocktail.

At Barrel on Capitol Hill, 10 percent of all proceeds from drinks purchased at the “PoliTiki” pop-up basement bar will be donated to the Island People Recovery fund to support the rebuilding of Puerto Rico.

At McClellan’s Retreat in Dupont Circle, 10 percent of proceeds from “TikiTrailDC” cocktails will also be donated to the Island People Recovery Fund.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.