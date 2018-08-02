Mike Isabella’s Graffiato DC closes for good

Italian restaurant Graffiato, owned by famed DC-area chef Mike Isabella, has officially closed its Chinatown location - and more closures could be on the way.

WASHINGTON — Graffiato, Chef Mike Isabella’s Italian restaurant, has officially shuttered its Chinatown location — and the D.C.-based restaurateur hints more closures could be on the way.

Graffiato DC — Isabella’s first restaurant — permanently closed in the wake of an eviction notice from its landlord, Douglas Development, the Washingtonian reported on July 31. The landlord is suing Mike Isabella Concepts for almost $55,000 in unpaid rent, the magazine said.

The end of Graffiato DC makes it the third Isabella restaurant to close in just three months, joining Graffiato Richmond and Requin Brasserie in Virginia.

Isabella told the Washingtonian he is thinking of closing one of two more of his restaurants and focusing on the rest.

A woman formerly employed by Isabella sued him last March, alleging sexual harassment. The lawsuit led to the withdrawal of Isabella’s RAMMY nominations a few days later. RAMMYs are often called the “Oscars of food.”

The Washington Nationals also cut ties with Isabella, replacing his G sandwich stand at Nationals Park with Grace’s Kitchen, a concession stand featuring a lineup of female chefs.

Isabella settled the lawsuit in May.

