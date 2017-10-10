10 healthy fall foods that aren’t pumpkin

1. Apples

Seriously, what can’t apples do? In addition to supplying generous helpings of immune-boosting vitamin C, a single apple packs about 20 percent of your recommended daily allowance of fiber, which can promote gut health, reduce blood pressure and may even help reduce the risk of gastrointestinal disease and cancer, says registered dietitian Jessica Crandall, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and general manager at Denver Wellness and Nutrition Center-Sodexo. And get this: A 2016 study published in the Journal of Food Science shows that compounds in raw apples actually combat garlic breath. Go figure!

Fall in love: Take advantage of all of the varieties that are in season this time of year, and try something new. “I’m crushing hard on new varieties like Envy, SweeTango and Jazz,” says Abby Langer, a registered dietitian and nutrition counselor based in Canada. “Chop them up and cook them in slow cooker with oatmeal, cinnamon and walnuts.”

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)