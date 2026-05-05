Photos show stars embracing art-inspired fashion at the 2026 Met Gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Stars gathered Monday for the 2026 Met Gala, interpreting the dress code “Fashion is art,” inspired…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stars gathered Monday for the 2026 Met Gala, interpreting the dress code “Fashion is art,” inspired by the spring exhibit at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Costume Art” pairs some 200 art objects with 200 garments to highlight the connection between fashion and art through the centuries.

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