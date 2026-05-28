Naomi Osaka’s latest French Open fashion includes ivory train and gold jacket

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka keeps bringing the fashion in Paris. For the walk-on before her second match at the…

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka keeps bringing the fashion in Paris.

For the walk-on before her second match at the French Open, the tennis star wore a metallic gold bomber jacket over her sequined gold playing dress, offset by an ivory train in a look that mixes sportswear with couture.

Osaka then took off the train and jacket and handed the garments to a ball kid to remove them before starting to play against Donna Vekic on Court Simonne-Mathieu on Thursday.

For her opening match two days earlier, Osaka walked on in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice before revealing her gold dress, which she said reminded her of the Eiffel Tower sparkling at night.

“Athletes are in show business,” Osaka said after beating Laura Siegemund in her opener. “Grand Slam walk-ons are the only time that I possibly feel like I’m an entertainer.”

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