Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion in the spotlight again with walk-on outfit at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open. The…

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s taste for fashion was in the spotlight again on Tuesday at the French Open.

The tennis star walked onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen in a ceremonial black skirt and sleeveless beaded bodice, which she removed to reveal a sequined gold playing dress for her opening match in Paris.

“It’s very couture,” Osaka said of her outfit after the match. “You know the Eiffel Tower at night when it’s sparkly. I kind of think I look like that a little bit.”

Osaka entered wearing the embellished bodice structured to recall armor, and a long pleated skirt over her playing attire. She then removed the over-garments and went on to beat German opponent Laura Siegemund 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Earlier this year at the Australian Open, Osaka walked on wearing a wide-brim hat, a veil and holding a white parasol.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also recently wore a show-stopping outfit at the Met Gala in New York.

Osaka said on Saturday that she enjoys fashion since “I don’t talk a lot, so that way I can talk through my clothes.”

She added “I am a little dramatic when it comes to my fashion sense.”

Earlier Tuesday on Court Philippe-Chatrier, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka wore two necklaces featuring diamonds during her opening win.

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