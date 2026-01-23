Stars and the public say a final goodbye to fashion icon Valentino at a Rome funeral

ROME (AP) — Global fashion celebrities joined the public on Friday morning to say goodbye to iconic designer Valentino at…

ROME (AP) — Global fashion celebrities joined the public on Friday morning to say goodbye to iconic designer Valentino at his funeral service in Rome, at the central Basilica di Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri.

After a two-day public viewing on Wednesday and Thursday at the Valentino foundation’s headquarters in the Italian capital, the funeral marked the final tribute to the internationally acclaimed designer.

Top fashion names, including designers Tom Ford and Donatella Versace, along with longtime Vogue magazine powerhouse Anna Wintour, attended the funeral service, as did Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway.

Fans and admirers gathered outside the church, some dressed in red or carrying red accessories in a last homage to the designer’s signature shade of color.

Valentino Garavani, who died aged 93 at his Rome residence on Monday, was adored by generations of royals, first ladies and celebrities such as Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Jordan’s Queen Rania and Julia Roberts who swore the designer always made them look and feel their best.

Hundreds of people had already paid their respects to the “last emperor” of Italian fashion during the public viewing. Valentino always maintained his atelier in Rome, while he mostly unveiled his collections in Paris.

His sumptuous gowns have graced countless Academy Awards, notably in 2001 when Roberts wore a vintage black and white column to accept her best actress statue. Cate Blanchett also wore a one-shouldered Valentino in butter-yellow silk when she won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2005.

“I want to thank Valentino for teaching me beauty,” said longtime personal and professional partner Giancarlo Giammetti in his remembrance speech, his voice breaking with emotion.

“It was a beauty that followed us throughout our lives. We met when we were kids, we dreamed of the same things, and we achieved many of them. Our journey will always continue,” he added.

