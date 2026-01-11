Fashion takes center stage on Golden Globes red carpet

Ariana Grande said goodbye to her “Wicked” character Glinda’s pink and went dark in a black voluminous ball gown Sunday…

Ariana Grande said goodbye to her “Wicked” character Glinda’s pink and went dark in a black voluminous ball gown Sunday for the Golden Globes.

Like Grande, several celebrities kept it classic in black on the red carpet. Teyana Taylor and Jenna Ortega took risks with their black dresses.

Taylor wore a custom slinky Schiaparelli gown in black that showed off some skin and featured a deep low-cut back with a glittery low-hanging bow. Also in black, but keeping it goth, Ortega wore a Dilara Findikoglu gown with black shoulder tassels and cut outs, and Lisa of Blackpink choose a semi-sheer look by Jacquemus. Ayo Edebiri, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Mia Goth were also in black.

Edebiri dawned a black off-the-shoulder Chanel dress embellished with jewels on the shoulders from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d’Art 2026 show.

Host Nikki Glaser, who is hosting for the second time, brought some color to the carpet where she wore a strapless satin blush-pink corseted satin gown with a full skirt by Zuhair Murad.

Celebrities held onto their gowns and watched their steps as they posed for photos on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet. Like the Met Gala, fashion stars lined up on stairs for their picture-perfect moment.

The 83rd Golden Globes gives a glimpse into how A-listers and rising stars will each showcase their original take on fashion. Since 1944, the show has honored the best in film and television, and for the first time, podcasters have been added to the awards lineup.

The carpet — at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California — is a chance for nominees to make a statement, though some are beholden to fashion houses who pay them as ambassadors.

Pops of color hit the carpet

Not all celebrities followed the black dress trend.

“Sinners” star Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a flowy yellow Matthew Reisman gown. The mother-to-be revealed her baby bump on the carpet. “Sinners” is up for several nominations including best motion picture. Mosaku’s costar Hailee Steinfeld also showed off her pregnant figure on the carpet in a peach colored gown.

Actor Claire Danes eschewed the academic laid back tailored looks of her “Beast in Me” character for an effortlessly elegant, couture gown designed by her close friend Zac Posen for GapStudio. Posen and Danes’ friendship and creative collaboration began in high school, and Posen has been dressing the star ever since.

Posen began working on Danes’ Golden Globe gown in November. As both creative director for Gap and GapStudio designer, Posen told The Associated Press that elevating the American essential into eveningwear is part of his creative process for the brand. For Danes’ look, Posen transformed the concept of the classic Gap pocket T-shirt into an off-white silk jersey couture gown with subtle bugle beaded detailing and embroidery. The shimmering dress featured a low scoop back and front pocket detail.

“Claire has a great elegance to her and is deeply inherently sophisticated, but yet cool,” Posen told The Associated Press. “Those elements fit perfectly with one of our icons that has built and defined our brands, the pocket tee.

Men choose traditional looks

The male nominees didn’t stray too far from traditional looks. Actor Colman Domingo pared down his typical colorful suits for a black suited look adorned with silver leaves by Valentino. Actor Timothée Chalamet nominated for “Marty Supreme” has become one-to-watch for his fashionable choices over the years. Chalamet wore a black velvet suit. Chalamet’s partner of three years, Kylie Jenner, did not walk the carpet with the actor but viewers captured her in a silver snug dress.

“Heated Rivalry” star Hudson Williams brought the cummerbund back but with a laid-back twist. The breakout star paired a white-peak lapel dinner jacket with an unbuttoned silk shirt. Williams, along with his co-star Connor Storrie, are presenters during the award ceremony. Storrie walked the carpet in a tuxedo jacket by Saint Laurent and paired it with a black tie and sunglasses.

Jenna Rosenstein, beauty director for Harper’s Bazaar, noted Storrie’s hair transformation. Storrie plastered his trademark curly locks into a shaggy, retro-inspired mullet. Among the women, beauty highlights included the swoopy bobs of Edebiri and Gomez, she said.

