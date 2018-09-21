Wood dresses, vinyl gowns: Photos from 9th annual Cosmo Couture DC fashion show

The 2018 Cosmo Couture DC fashion show had models strutting down the catwalk with garments made from tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, glass and rubber. See photos, courtesy of Shannon Finney.

WASHINGTON — At Thursday’s 9th annual Cosmo Couture DC fashion show, models strutted down the catwalk donning garments made of the finest … interior design material?

Tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, glass and rubber were the focal points of the fashion show and charity event that featured collaborations between local interior design and architecture firms. This year, designers were asked to center their pieces around the theme “lore.”

This year’s Cosmo Couture DC took place at the Washington National Cathedral and was presented by the Washington Metro City Center of the International Interior Design Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

See photos of the 2018 Cosmo Couture DC fashion show, courtesy of Shannon Finney.

Interior lights at the Washington National Cathedral for the annual Cosmo Couture Fashion Show. (Courtesy Shannon Finney/shannonfinneyphotography.com)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.