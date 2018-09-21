202
Wood dresses, vinyl gowns: Photos from 9th annual Cosmo Couture DC fashion show

By Jennifer Ortiz September 21, 2018 10:09 am 09/21/2018 10:09am
WASHINGTON — At Thursday’s 9th annual Cosmo Couture DC fashion show, models strutted down the catwalk donning garments made of the finest … interior design material?

Tile, carpet, wood, vinyl, glass and rubber were the focal points of the fashion show and charity event that featured collaborations between local interior design and architecture firms. This year, designers were asked to center their pieces around the theme “lore.”

This year’s Cosmo Couture DC took place at the Washington National Cathedral and was presented by the Washington Metro City Center of the International Interior Design Association Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

See photos of the 2018 Cosmo Couture DC fashion show, courtesy of Shannon Finney.

2018 Cosmo Couture architecture Cosmo Couture Fashion News Interior design Living News Local News Photo Galleries shannon finney Shannon Finney photography Washington, DC News

