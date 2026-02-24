Utility company finds, repairs gas leak following Centreville house explosion

Nine days after a house explosion in Centreville, Virginia, Washington Gas says it has found and repaired the source of the leak.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. More residents returning home following Centreville house explosion

Nine days after a house explosion in Centreville, Virginia, Washington Gas said it has found and repaired the source of the gas leak.

Residents who live near the house explosion on Quail Pond Court were forced out of their homes as officials investigated which of the five gas pipelines in the neighborhood may have contributed to the blast on Feb. 15.

“After completing multiple pressure tests, we gradually reintroduced gas into the

system and conducted a leak survey at each stage,” Washington Gas said Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has led the investigation and plans to release a report within 30 days.

“Investigators identified a section of polyethylene plastic pipe near the corner of Quail Pond Court and Belle Plains Drive that leaked air during pressure testing,” the NTSB said in a news release.

The NTSB said a section of the pipe will be tested at a laboratory in D.C. to figure out what caused its failure.

According to the safety board, its team directed Washington Gas to test the surrounding area and no additional leaks were found.

Tuesday morning, crews from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were on the scene, conducting safety checks in the neighborhood.

“With all checks completed and in coordination with our customers, we have begun restoring service and relighting appliances for the remaining homes,” Washington Gas said.

Many of the impacted residents have been given the all-clear to return home, but Washington Gas said 19 homes are still under the evacuation order.

On Sunday, the agency said clearance had been granted to restore gas service to 42 of the 44 impacted homes in the neighborhood.

Most of the nearby homes had their gas service cut after the blast, which left two people with minor injuries and displaced residents.

According to Washington Gas, “The evacuation remains in effect. You should not return to your home until you receive direct communication from Fairfax County officials letting you know it is safe to do so.”

For homes that remain under the evacuation order, Washington Gas said it will work with the fire department to enter each home, once cleared to do so, to perform a leak check on the home’s gas piping and reactivate appliances safely.

As a final step, the fire department will conduct a safety check inside each home, and make the determination whether it is safe for residents to return.

Washington Gas to reimburse displaced residents

The utility said it will continue to cover temporary lodging for people in the neighborhood who have been out of their homes since the blast.

In addition, residents who incurred hotel or temporary lodging expenses due to the evacuation are eligible for reimbursement.

According to Washington Gas: To submit a request, please email ombudsman@washgas.com and include the following:

Your name and address

Telephone number

Dates of displacement

Copies of receipts

The utility said only one set of receipts will be accepted per household, and all reimbursement requests must be received by March 31.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.