Volunteers on Wednesday planted American flags at every mailbox in McLean Hamlet in Fairfax County, Virginia.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. McLean neighborhood marks America’s 250th with 507 flags

Under a blazing summer sun, volunteers spent Wednesday evening planting an American flag at every mailbox in McLean Hamlet, transforming the 507-home neighborhood into a patriotic display ahead of the Fourth of July and the nation’s 250th birthday celebration.

The effort, organized by the McLean Hamlet Community Association, saw a team of volunteers spread throughout the neighborhood, placing one miniature American flag at each home while others decorated neighborhood entrances with patriotic ribbons and larger American flags.

By the end of the evening, every home in the community displayed a flag that residents are encouraged to keep as a commemorative gift.

The display echoed one of McLean Hamlet’s best-known traditions. Every Christmas Eve, volunteers line the neighborhood’s streets with luminaries, creating a festive scene that has become a hallmark of the community.

Organizers said the Independence Day flag display was inspired by that same spirit of neighborhood pride, replacing glowing lanterns with American flags stretching from street to street.

For Benson Anspach, secretary of the McLean Hamlet Community Association, the evening was also a family affair. Alongside his 7-year-old son, Alexander, Anspach walked through the sweltering heat to plant miniature American flags at approximately 80 homes.

“It’s a huge coordination,” Anspach told InsideNoVa. “This is above and beyond what we normally do.”

Although the neighborhood’s annual Christmas Eve luminary display has become a cherished tradition, organizers wanted to mark America’s 250th birthday with something uniquely patriotic.

While six volunteers fanned out to cover the neighborhood, others focused on decorating entrances to create a welcoming display for residents and visitors alike. The effort reflected the community association’s broader mission of bringing neighbors together through shared acts and volunteer service.

McLean Hamlet has long participated in neighborhood-wide events such as its annual Halloween parade, neighborhood picnics and Easter egg hunt.

Beyond social events, the association advocates on issues affecting the broader McLean area, works with organizations along the Lewinsville Road corridor, maintains communication with local police, opposes developments that members believe would alter the neighborhood’s character and supports an architectural committee dedicated to preserving the community’s appearance.

For Anspach, the volunteer effort also reflected what drew his family to McLean Hamlet in the first place.

“We moved to the neighborhood six years ago, and the whole neighborhood has been awesome,” he said.

As American flags now stand outside every home, the display offers a reminder of both the nation’s milestone anniversary and the community spirit that continues to define McLean Hamlet.