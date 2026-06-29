Local leaders seek to reestablish Centreville as ‘suburban center’ through new long-range plan

It’s the first major change to the guiding document for land use and development decisions in Centreville in over 25 years.

Fairfax County’s board of supervisors has unanimously adopted a new long-range plan aimed at guiding the future growth of Centreville, Virginia, which will include a more defined town center and updated transportation infrastructure.

It’s the first major change to the guiding document for land use and development decisions in Centreville in over 25 years.

The new plan includes about 3,000 acres near the crossroads of Interstate 66 and routes 28 and 29 in the Sully Supervisor District.

The plan, which envisions Centreville as a “suburban center,” is the result of a multiyear Centreville Study and extensive community engagement, including a two-year community task force, multilingual surveys, open houses and additional targeted outreach.

Community recommendations helped form the staff’s final recommendations, which include:

Pedestrian safety and improvements to bike and pedestrian infrastructure

Improved access to a wider range of goods and services

More communal park and gathering spaces, including the creation of a town center

Improving community character through better design

The plan also recommends introducing mixed-use and affordable housing into the area. It lists the Centreville Regional Library and the Stone Road Park & Ride as possible locations for affordable housing.

Also included is a potential Metrorail station west of I-66 and south of Route 29, with the possibility to move to the median of I-66. Centreville does not currently have any WMATA Metrorail or Metrobus service.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.