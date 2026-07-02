Fairfax Co. first responders recount ‘human chain’ rescue of woman in sinking car

“We were at the right place at the right time,” Police Battalion Chief Randy Bittinger said.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Fairfax Co. police form ‘human chain’ to rescue woman from car in pond

Fairfax County, Virginia, first responders said they had to move quickly Sunday after a car went into a pond in Chantilly.

The rescuers, including Fairfax Police Battalion Chief Randy Bittinger, formed a human chain to pull a woman from the car as the vehicle continued to sink.

“Just so thankful that we were all able to work together. And it was truly a thing. We were at the right place at the right time,” Bittinger said.

Officer Mohammed Suleiman said he happened to have a sharp object that pierced the glass on the driver’s side and cut the seat belt.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world, just having that driver out, and after being there trying to get her out,” Suleiman said.

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