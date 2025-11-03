Dulles Expo Center will be replaced by Ikea

After weeks of whispers and speculation, furniture giant Ikea has confirmed that it will open its newest Northern Virginia location at the Dulles Expo Center site.

The new Ikea is scheduled to open in spring 2026. It will be the third store in Virginia.

Ikea said the 110,000-square-foot space will offer “local living solutions” that reflect the everyday needs of the Chantilly community.

And of course, no Ikea experience is complete without a selection of Swedish foods and treats, such as Swedish meatballs and cinnamon buns, as well as other Scandinavian fares.

“We are meeting the many people where they are, and I’m thrilled that we are continuing to grow our presence across the DMV,” Scott Reid, market manager at Ikea Woodbridge, said in a statement.

Washington Business Journal, which first reported that the Swedish company will open in Fairfax County, said Dulles Expo Center will close after its last 2025 event.

The expo center’s remaining shows and festivals include the 32nd Annual Northern Virginia Christmas Market, The Nation’s Gun Show, Exxxotica 2025 and Greenberg’s Train and Toy Show.

Organizers of the DMV Chocolate Festival, which takes place Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, said that center’s closure is a “big loss for the local small business community.”

