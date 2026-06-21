Arrest made after Virginia State Police led on high speed chase in Fairfax County

Virginia State Police said the driver was eventually arrested Sunday after a short foot chase in Fairfax County.

Virginia State Police are investigating after a high speed pursuit took place early Sunday on the Beltway in Fairfax County.

Police said a trooper spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on the westbound lanes of Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road around 12:57 a.m.

The driver refused to stop, and the pursuit continued through the Mixing Bowl and onto Interstate 395 northbound before the vehicle exited at Edsall Road.

The chase continued through residential roads and into an apartment complex parking lot, where a trooper used a maneuver to stop the vehicle. Police said the driver got out while the vehicle was still in drive and tried to run away.

The driver was arrested after a short foot chase. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle and caught fire, burning both vehicles, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

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