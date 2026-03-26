How Fairfax Co. supervisors feel about possible Tysons casino project

WTOP asked every Virginia county supervisor the same question: Under what, if any, conditions would you support a referendum and plans for the proposed Tysons casino project currently on the governor's desk?

While one specific part of Tysons has been linked to the casino project that’s now on Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s desk, there’s also a second location that is lesser known.

The plot of land near the Spring Hill Metro station has been connected to the entertainment complex, and a group of labor leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon to urge Spanberger to sign the legislation.

But Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell said the parking lot near Tysons Galleria that typically hosts Cirque du Soleil also meets the requirements as described in the approved legislation.

The two pieces of land are controlled by two different developers, Surovell told WTOP, responding to criticism that the project is being pushed to benefit a developer that’s already been identified.

“There’s two different places where this project could be constructed that are owned by two different entities,” Surovell said.

“And any other developer is welcome to put together an assemblage of parcels to propose their own project. The terms of the law do not say it applies to one entity or one developer.”

State lawmakers have been discussing the possibility of building a casino in Fairfax County for years, touting the revenue potential. The measure approved in the 2026 General Assembly session would allow voters to weigh in on whether to move forward with the project.

The bill requires a 1.5 million square foot mixed-use project that would include a convention center and entertainment complex. But critics worry about traffic and public safety — and questioned whether the project is necessary.

“Arlington got Amazon. When’s the last time you heard about a project like that in Fairfax? You haven’t; there hasn’t been one in 10 years,” Surovell said.

Spanberger has until the end of the day on April 13 to sign, change or veto the bills that reached her desk.

Asked about Spanberger’s view on the casino project, a spokeswoman told WTOP the governor is “currently reviewing all legislation on her desk.”

Before this year’s General Assembly session started, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors voted against including the Tysons casino project in its legislative priorities.

But last week, Surovell said he doesn’t think all supervisors are opposed to the idea, adding “there’s varying degrees of support within the board for the project.”

While most supervisors oppose the idea, two say they’re open to the idea of a referendum.

WTOP asked every county supervisor the same question: Under what, if any, conditions would you support a referendum and plans for the proposed Tysons casino project currently on Gov. Spanberger’s desk?

Here are their responses:

Chairman Jeff McKay

“This is a very complex issue, and so far the state has ignored all of the concerns the Board has raised. Under no circumstance would I consider the current bill, and I have asked the Governor to veto it because it’s too flawed to even attempt to fix. The residents of the county have emphatically said no to a casino. The state’s bill is structured to send 70% of the revenue to the state while leaving the county just 30%. That is a terrible deal for our county, and one I could never support.”

Supervisor Jimmy Bierman, Dranesville District

“To underscore the state of play, I’ll quote the 2004 cinematic masterpiece ‘Mean Girls’: ‘Stop trying to make “fetch” happen, it’s not going to happen.’ I’m going to continue standing with my constituents and the rest of the Board of Supervisors in opposition to this irredeemable proposal.”

Supervisor Dalia Palchik, Providence District

“As I’ve said before, I do not support the bill on Gov. Spanberger’s desk and have urged her to veto it.”

Supervisor Kathy Smith, Vice Chair, Sully District

“I remain on record for not being in favor of a casino.”

Supervisor Pat Herrity, Springfield District

“While my mind is not made up on a casino, I am open to considering one if there is a voter referendum, inclusion of a much needed conference center, inclusion of an entertainment center, formation of a gaming commission, and deference to our local zoning process.”

Supervisor Rodney Lusk, Franconia District

“I do not support a plan for a casino in Tysons under any plan or conditions. Fairfax County has a well-established comprehensive plan for Tysons that has successfully transformed the area into the economic engine of both Fairfax County and the Commonwealth. A casino would undermine this progress, jeopardize our efforts to expand the tax base in Tysons, and harm ongoing work to attract businesses that want to locate and grow there.”

“This is also fundamentally a local land use issue, within the authority of local government. Although I do not support a plan to bring a casino to Tysons, I do support the option for a referendum to allow the citizens to decide the appropriateness of a casino in Fairfax County.”

Supervisor Rachna Sizemore Heizer, Braddock District

“My position is unchanged from what was communicated to the General Assembly in our legislative program and again during session. The casino proposal doesn’t make sense for Fairfax County and I am skeptical it would be approved in a voter referendum.”

“My job is to represent my constituents, and I am here to represent their wishes. In all the doors I knocked during the course of my campaign last year, I did not hear a single constituent tell me they wanted a casino. This bill, though it preserves local control, has provisions which deeply trouble me, and has done nothing to change my view that the casino proposal doesn’t make sense for Fairfax County.”

Supervisor Walter Alcorn, Hunter Mill District

In a statement, Alcorn said he “doesn’t support spending any county money on a referendum for a casino in Tysons.”

Supervisor Andres Jimenez, Mason District

Declined to comment through a spokesperson.

Supervisor Dan Storck, Mount Vernon District

Did not respond.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.