Man charged with stealing vehicle and other property from Fairfax Station church

Fairfax County police said 30-year-old Akuamoa Boateng had broken a rear sliding glass door to get into the building, damaging and stealing more property once inside.

A Lorton, Virginia, man was arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle and other items from a Fairfax Station church, police said Monday.

Officers responded to the church, in the 4900 block of Ox Road, Thursday around 10 a.m. for a reported burglary.

In a news release, Fairfax County police said 30-year-old Akuamoa Boateng had broken a rear sliding glass door to get into the building, damaging and stealing more property once inside.

During their investigation, detectives also learned a vehicle owned by the church had also been stolen.

Shortly after the burglary, police received a license plate reader alert for that stolen vehicle and responded to the 7900 block of Ladson Lane in Hybla Valley. Officers quickly found the vehicle and identified Boateng as the driver, according to police, who found additional stolen items from the church inside the vehicle.

Boateng is charged with burglary, auto theft, larceny with intent to sell, felony destruction and drug possession. He is currently being held at the Fairfax County jail.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.