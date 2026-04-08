Ahead of vote, parents offer alternatives to Fairfax County’s irregular school calendar

Three board members read parents' concerns and suggestions during a video town hall. Some of the suggestions included eliminating religiously tied school holidays and moving professional development days to the summer.

Ahead of Thursday’s scheduled vote by the Fairfax County School Board on proposed calendar changes, three board members heard concerns and suggestions from parents.

“FCPS has the lowest percentage of full five-day weeks, at just 52%,” said At-Large Board Member Ilryong Moon. “Students thrive on routine — when a child only has a full week of school, half the time, it disrupts their ability to regulate their schedule and focus deeply on learning.”

Moon, Mount Vernon District Representative Mateo Dunne and Mason District Representative Ricardy Anderson participated in a video town hall Tuesday.

Compared to other local school districts, WTOP reported that Fairfax County Public Schools has the longest school year, the shortest summer break, the most days off, the largest number of cultural and religious holidays, and the fewest five-day weeks.

“We have families who do not have the flexibility of working from home, or being able to take a day off,” said Anderson. “Having days that are midweek and are inconsistent has really become a burden.”

Several typed suggestions from parents were read by Dunne during the town hall.

“There’s a suggestion to eliminate all religiously tied school holidays, including the winter break tied to Christmas, and that can result in a more neutral approach to religion and culture,” Dunne read.

Another parent disagreed in a typed response.

“The holidays are not the concern,” read Dunne. “The concern is around the dozens of teacher workdays, planning days and staff development days.”

In 2023, Fairfax County’s school board approved a three-year calendar plan that includes the 2025-2026 academic year. More recently, Superintendent Michelle Reid said elementary early-release days are necessary so teachers can complete required training.

Erratic half days of school pose problems, said Dunne. “I’m concerned about 2nd graders, 3rd graders, 4th graders, kindergartners from low income families going home, being dropped of by the school bus, and they’re not in a home with an adult present.”

Parents in military families described challenges in making plans, given the irregular nature of the current school calendar.

Another suggestion from parents was that teachers complete their professional development classes during summer break.

“I do not believe it to be good practice that all the teachers’ learning happens at the beginning” of the school year, said Anderson, a former principal and teacher. “We need the opportunity to course correct over the year when it comes to teacher development.”

Moon, Dunne and Anderson acknowledged with all the moving parts and priorities, it would be impossible to devise a school calendar that pleased everyone.

“We want to create the best possible calendar that has the most positive impact on our students,” said Anderson. “I know this is something that everyone wants.”

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