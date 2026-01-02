Live Radio
Going out to eat? Expect to pay more for your meal in Fairfax County

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

January 2, 2026, 9:27 AM

Eating out is going to cost you a little more in Fairfax County, Virginia, as a new meals tax went into effect at the start of the new year.

According to a posting on the county’s website, “The new 4% tax applies to prepared meals and beverages sold at restaurants, cafes, bars, food trucks and other establishments that offer ready-to-eat food and drinks.”

The new tax also sits on top of Virginia’s 6% sales tax.

The tax does not apply to grocery items, snack foods, beverages or to-go alcoholic beverages sold in factory-sealed containers.

Some county leaders who voted for the new tax said it was needed in order to balance the budget, adding that it brings Fairfax County into line with neighboring counties that already have a meals tax.

Officials have also said it’s better than a real estate tax hike.

The meals tax is projected to generate approximately $65 million in fiscal year 2026, with about one-third of the revenue coming from visitors to the county.

Businesses that sell or deliver prepared food and beverages are responsible for collecting the tax and sending it to the county. Business owners can register for the county’s online reporting and payment portal beginning Friday.

The new tax does not apply in the independent towns of Clifton, Herndon, Vienna, Fairfax City or Falls Church.

