Reston man arrested in fatal shooting had been released from custody the day prior

A manhunt has ended Wednesday with police taking a suspect into custody who is accused of killing a man inside a home in Reston, Virginia.

Drones, a helicopter and K-9s scoured a neighborhood in search of a man who Fairfax County police allege was behind the shooting.

Marvin Fernando Morales-Ortez, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to a social media post from police. A spokesperson from the county police department confirmed with WTOP that he’s been charged with second-degree murder and firearm charges.

Police Chief Kevin Davis said the suspect fatally shot another man inside a home in the 12300 block of Fan Shell Court, then fled the area on a bicycle. That neighborhood is near the intersection of the Dulles Access Road and Fairfax County Parkway.

Morales-Ortez’s last known address was the home where the shooting took place.

According to case documents from the Fairfax County General District Court, Morales-Ortez had been arrested on Sept. 14 for a misdemeanor firearms charge and a felony malicious assault charge. He had been released from custody on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

After his release, an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) was obtained for Morales-Ortez, according to a social media post by the Fairfax County Police. ECOs are valid for eight hours, and are issued when there is probable cause that, as a result of mental illness, a person is likely to cause or suffer from serious harm.

“FCPD patrol officers responded to the address of record for Morales-Ortez and did not locate him at his residence,” the Fairfax County Police’s posted. “The ECO expired shortly thereafter.”

Police believe the man who was killed lived in the home, Davis said.

“They probably have resided in the same house, either now or at some time in the past before,” Davis said during a news conference. “So logically, to assume that they know each other and are familiar with each other is a safe bet to make.”

There’s no word yet on motive.

The man who was fatally shot has not been identified, Davis said.

According to case documents from the Fairfax County General District Court, Morales-Ortez was also arrested in June of 2024 on a petit larceny charge. He was tried and found guilty in absentia but was released of his own recognizance.

A suspect leaves on a bike — prompting a manhunt

Before police found Morales-Ortez, Davis said, “We need to put handcuffs on a person who just shot and killed another human being inside of a home in this residential community, and that’s what we’re working really hard to do.”

Police released a picture of Morales-Ortez on social media and cast a “wide net” in their search, Davis said.

The police chief said Morales-Ortez was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Five Fairfax County Public Schools in the area were placed on “secure the building” status as police searched for Morales-Ortez, the school system told WTOP in a statement. That means students and staff were asked to remain inside those schools and dismissals were delayed until police could determine it’s safe.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

