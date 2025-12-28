Garrett McGuire named winner of Virginia’s firehouse Democratic primary for House District 17 seat

The chair of the nonprofit Board of United Community will now face the Republican nominee in a special election set for Jan. 20. A total of 2,356 votes were tallied.

The Fairfax County Democratic Committee announced Sunday that the winner of Virginia’s firehouse primary for the House District 17 seat is Garrett McGuire.

A total of 2,356 votes were tallied in the race to fill the Fairfax County seat. Garrett McGuire clinched the race with 801 votes.

In a social media post, McGuire said he was “honored and grateful to be the Democratic nominee for House District 17.”

“Thank you to everyone who voted, volunteered, and believed in this campaign,” he said. “I’m ready to get to work for Fairfax County and build on a strong legacy of service.”

McGuire was trailed in the vote tally by Joy McManus’ 747 votes, Carla Bustillos’ 537 and Russell Brooks’ 271.

“This contest, which drew four candidates, was made possible by nearly 100 volunteers who mobilized in under a week’s notice and during the busy holiday season to ensure voters could be heard,” read a statement issued by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee.

McGuire served as the chair of the nonprofit Board of United Community and the chair of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board. According to his website, McGuire’s top priorities for the role include strengthening schools, supporting economic growth and lowering costs for families.

McGuire will now face the Republican nominee in a special election set for Jan. 20.

Virginia Republicans say they’ll canvas Monday for their contender.

The late December primary was triggered in Northern Virginia after Del. Mark Sickles announced he was resigning from his posting in order to serve under Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger’s cabinet. Sickles will serve as the Commonwealth’s next secretary of finance.

Sickles has been in the House of Delegates since 2004 and ranks as the second-highest Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Gaby Arancibia contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.