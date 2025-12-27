Candidates announced in Fairfax Co.’s Sunday firehouse primary for House District 17 seat

Four candidates for the 17th House of Delegates District in a Fairfax County, Virginia, firehouse primary have been chosen.

Four candidates have officially been chosen to face off in Sunday’s firehouse primary to fill the vacant seat for the 17th House of Delegates District in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The selected candidates are Russell Brooks, Garrett McGuire, Carla Bustillos and Joy McManus. They will appear on the ballot in that order.

Voting will be held Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three polling locations in Alexandria and Springfield. Voters can also register on the Fairfax Democrats website by 5 p.m. Saturday to vote online.

The winner will face the Republican nominee in a special election set for Jan. 20.

The late December primary was triggered in Northern Virginia after Del. Mark Sickles announced he was resigning from his posting earlier this week in order to serve under Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger’s cabinet. Sickles will serve as the Commonwealth’s next secretary of finance.

Sickles has served in the House of Delegates since 2004 and ranks as the second-highest Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Who are the candidates?

Brooks is a retired public servant who spent over two decades with the U.S. Department of State. According to his website, his top priorities for the role include affordability, health care, education and defending democracy.

McGuire served as the chair of the Board of United Community nonprofit and the chair of the Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board. According to his website, his top priorities for the role include strengthening schools, supporting economic growth and lowering costs for families.

Bustillos is currently the president of the Latino Caucus of the Democratic Party of Virginia and is a small-business owner. Her campaign priorities include expanding Northern Virginia transportation funding, defending protections for federal workers and supporting local businesses, according to her website.

McManus is a longtime teacher at Fairfax County Public Schools and gun violence prevention advocate as the head of Virginia Moms Demand Action. Her top campaign priorities include affordability, public safety and fighting for reproductive rights.

Where can you vote in person?

In-person voting locations for the primary will be held at three locations:

Franconia Governmental Center — 6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria

Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Alexandria — 6421 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

Hotel Belvoir Springfield — 6550 Loisdale Road, Springfield

WTOP’s Gaby Arancibia contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.