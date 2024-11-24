Looking to be of service on Thanksgiving? Here’s an option in Fairfax Co.

A D.C.-area nonprofit said if you are looking to volunteer your time on Thanksgiving Day, there's still time to sign up.

Virginia-based nonprofit The 25th Project says you can put your name on the list to volunteer with them on Thursday morning in Fairfax County.

“With Thanksgiving coming up, our goal is to feed 2,500 people in the DMV area,” Jay Herriott told WTOP. “Any volunteers that want to come and bring food, we’re a little light on protein this year,” he said.

The group is looking for more donations of turkeys and ham for the meals.

But, if you’re bringing the meat, be aware that it needs to arrive fully cooked.

The meal assembly will take place on Thanksgiving at Burke Community Church. Herriott said they’ll be there at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to the protein, volunteers will portion up the rest of the meal consisting of “stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, bread, pie,” Herriott said. “We’ll package it and then we’ll serve it at different shelters and different homeless encampments throughout the area.”

To volunteer, sign up on The 25th Project website.

If your Thanksgiving plans are set already, but you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity for Christmas Day, a different online sign-up form will be available in early December.

The organization’s annual propane drive is also underway. To learn more about group’s holiday outreach, propane drive and year-round activities, you can visit the group’s website or contact it at coordinator@the25thproject.org.

