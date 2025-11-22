Arrest made after vehicle going the wrong way causes crash on I-270 in Montgomery Co.

A "wild and dangerous police pursuit" that started in Frederick County, Maryland, came to a stop on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio WTOP Traffic Reporter Dave Dildine reports on the wrong way driver during the police pursuit that started in Maryland's Frederick County and ended in neighboring Montgomery County.

A “wild and dangerous police pursuit” that started in Frederick County, Maryland, came to a stop on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County on Friday during rush hour.

In an update, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office now says the car chase actually started on Route 15 in Frederick about 4 p.m., where authorities say 37-year-old Cory Burkhardt of Idlewylde was seen traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

Burkhardt allegedly made several attempts to hit Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

Spike strips were then deployed twice with no effect as the vehicle entered I-270 heading southbound while still traveling in the northbound lanes.

A deputy eventually forced the vehicle into a guardrail near Clarksburg — where the suspect attempted to hold one of three kids in the vehicle, a 2-year-old, as a hostage.

Burkhart was tased, arrested and taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation.

There was also a second pursuit and arrest, as deputies say Burkhardt forced his way out of the hospital, running away on foot. Burkhard was apprehended by Frederick Police and taken back into custody.

He faces more than a dozen charges, including first- and second-degree assault and reckless driving.

When the chase unfolded on Friday during the afternoon rush, WTOP’s Traffic Center fielded several calls from panicked listeners who said they saw someone driving southbound on I-270 “lane-splitting the northbound lanes and going head-first into oncoming traffic,” WTOP Traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook that its deputies were involved in the pursuit as it continued into Montgomery County. The post said the driver of the vehicle, a man, was detained and the sheriff’s office said there was “no further threat to the community.”

The pursuit came to a stop when the driver crashed near the Comus Road overpass in Clarksburg, Dildine said.

WTOP’s news partner 7News reported that the man then jumped out of the car while holding a child, using them as a hostage.

All lanes of I-270 were shut down for more than an hour during the standoff. Hundreds of drivers idled in place between Route 121 and Route 109 as police worked to bring the situation under control.

The Maryland State Highway Administration diverted northbound traffic at Father Hurley Boulevard while southbound drivers were sent onto Route 109 into Hyattstown. Long backups formed on nearby Route 355 and Route 27.

All lanes of I-270 reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Dave Dildine contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.